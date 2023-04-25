This Sunday, Carlos the jewel Palacios scored two goals in Colo Colo’s victory against Palestino. At the celebration, he put his finger to his lips to to silence to the most critical fans. A vain gesture, since the stands of the Monumental Stadium, which can accommodate more than 40,000 people, were empty. The club was penalized for the violence unleashed in their sets in the superclassic against the University of Chile, the u. There will be three dates with bare stands, but the sanctions could also come from Conmebol, for misconduct in the Copa Libertadores match against Monagas. Just on the day the institution celebrated 98 years.

The day after the celebration of The jewelthe doors of the Monumental Stadium opened to give way to the funeral collation of a fan, known as the guatón Carlos [el panzón Carlos]. The float and his companions forced their way into the place to pay homage with fireworks and threats to the guards, increasing the feeling of impunity and the obvious link of some baristas with organized crime.

It was the same day that the shareholders of Blanco y Negro, the concessionaire that manages the club, had to elect a president, in a trend that prevents long-term planning. Despite the fact that the boards are elected for three years, at each general meeting the factions that financially control the Caciqueas the most popular painting in the country is known.

At the meeting, the group headed by the stock market businessman Leonidas Vial Echeverría, who has been on the board of directors since the creation of the sports corporations, in 2005, prevailed again. Only in 2013 and after an aggressive purchase of shares, however, was he able to seize the power of the club thanks to his assets, but also to the representation of third parties thanks to his broker, Larraín Vial, the largest in the country.

Since then, the fight Lion, as he is known by his friends, against Aníbal Mosa, a businessman of Lebanese origin with real estate deals in southern Chile, has been relentless. They have even come to be investigated and sanctioned by the Financial Markets Commission. Colo Colo was the political springboard for former President Sebastián Piñera –a staunch supporter of the Catholic University–, who using the berlusconi formula He sought sporting success to broaden his electoral base, a model that Mauricio Macri also replicated in Boca Juniors.

Leonidas Vial has persevered in maintaining his majority stake in the Blanco y Negro board of directors not only because it is good business, but also because he is one of the promoters of the law that allowed business groups to list professional clubs, mostly indebted or bankrupt at the turn of the century. However, he has never wanted to assume the presidency –today delegated to Alfredo Stohwing–, because he avoids public representation. Furthermore, the football industry has not enjoyed good prestige in the last decade.

Liliana Solari –from the controlling family of Falabell– at the Catholic University and the group of businessmen headed by Carlos Alberto Délano and José Yuraszeck at the University of Chile enjoyed the latest sporting successes of the Chilean clubs, now early eliminated from international competitions . In Colo Colo, Piñera and the businessman Gabriel Ruiz Tagle (who would later become his minister) won four consecutive titles and reached the final of the Copa Sudamericana, but they opened a door that could no longer be closed: the improper relationship with the bars. bravas.

As Alberto Arellano points out in his book Whose Chile is it?, the networks woven between Black and White and the feared White Claw were impossible to undo, no matter how much the successive governments tried to stop the violence by creating the unsuccessful Safe Stadium plan. Arellano is the grandson of the club’s founders and documentedly investigated the links between the leaders of the bar and the owners. One of the most recognized caciques of the violent groups of fanatics, Francisco Muñoz –known as bad hot dog– Today he is an active organizer of marches for the Republican Party, located on the extreme right of the political spectrum.

What was a great business for Leonidas Vial gradually turned into an ordeal due to the sanctions, which drastically decrease revenue from collections. Also the possibility of new business, because the stadium experience It is marked by violence. The club has not produced players who are negotiable on the international market and revenues are increasingly decreasing. In that scenario, however, Vial put all his energy into maintaining control of the dealership. Those who know him assure that it is out of love for the badge, although for the financial world, cold and insensitive to passions, the interest is increasingly inexplicable.

Aldo Schiappacasse is one of the main sports journalism firms in Chile. With a career in television, radio and written media, he is one of the conductors of País ADN. In EL PAÍS he writes columns about Chilean sports and social life.