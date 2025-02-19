The head of the Local Police of Granada, José Manuel Jiménez Avilés, has formalized his resignation to avoid “damage the image” of this body. All this takes place one day after the Udef registered the facilities of Huerta del Rasillo in an investigation linked to possible loves in oppositions.

The mayor of Granada, Marifrán Carazo, has announced the resignation presented by Aviles and has appealed to the “presumption of innocence”since the police command would have opted to leave the position to safeguard the image of the body.

Carazo has also advanced that the City Council will appear in the case, declared secret, and that it has instructed the Human Resources Area to start the selection process of a new boss to which agents from other municipalities may aspire.

The investigation extends

For his part, the Government Delegate in Andalusia, Pedro Fernández, has reported that the investigation carried out by the UDEF with the Court of Instruction 4 of Granada It has spread to Granada Capital Already the towns of albolote and Algarinejo, with records in police and private housing. At the moment, agents have collected information in six records and They have taken “all the elements” that could contain any type of data linked to the facts that are being investigated, Fernández added.

The mayor of Granada has added that she has accepted the “voluntary resignation” of Aviles to avoid image damage and begin a regeneration process that ends “years of internal problems” and controversies. He also recalled that Tuesday’s judicial investigation goes back to A CALL OF PLACES OF THE YEAR 2019 Already a second of 2022.

“From the first moment, this government has acted with maximum transparency and speed “said Carazo, who explained that Aviles will be replaced in a rotary manner by the three mayors currently in the Local Police, a provisional measure.





Six investigated agents

He has also assured that his team is not involved in the investigation and has specified that at the moment There are six investigated agentspolice who continue in their positions, after which he has asked to respect the presumption of innocence. “There are many people who are investigated and then file their cause,” said Carazo, who explained that audios are still known that would provide evidence of other crimes and that the current situation responds to “quarrels” and suspicions maintained since 2019.

Has also asked wait to know “exactly” what has happened In elective processes and who has been able to participate to demand responsibilities and has trusted that normality be recovered to initiate a new stage that generates “confidence in our police.”

At the resignation of Aviles, the investigation has also reacted the former mayor and socialist spokesman at the City of Granada, Paco Cuenca, who recalled that his party It has been asking for more than two weeks of the head of the Local Police.

Cuenca has described the images of the records made on Tuesday by the UDEF in police units and has pointed out that they remind others “also starring the PP in 2016” in reference to the arrest of former mayor José Torres Hurtado. The socialist has also asked Carazo that Explain “what fines and who” took them away Aviles, according to a new audio linked to the Local Police that has been made public this Wednesday.