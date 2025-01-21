The Israeli Chief of Staff, General Herzi Halevipresented his resignation this Tuesday for his responsibility in the “failure” of October 7, 2023, when Hamas commandos attacked southern Israel by surprise.

“Recognizing my responsibility in the Army’s failure on October 7, and at a time when the armed forces are scoring significant successes on all fronts and with a new hostage release agreement in progress, I ask to end my duties on March 6, 2025,” General Halevi wrote in the letter, published by the Army. Halevi clarified, however, that “not all” of the war’s objectives have been achieved, after more than 15 months of fighting. “The Army will continue fighting to continue the dismantling of Hamas and its power capabilities,” he warned.

Halevi, 57, had held this position since December 2022. The general explained that “for 40 years”, protecting the State of Israel was “the mission of [su] life”. Despite this, “on the morning of October 7, the army, under my leadership, failed in its mission to protect Israeli citizens,” he added. That Saturday morning, with paragliders and bulldozers, hundreds of Hamas militiamen crossed the border barrier between the Gaza Strip and Israeli territory, equipped with surveillance sensors. Its attack on Israeli soil, which caught the army completely by surprise, resulted in the death of 1,210 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP count based on official information. The Islamists attacked farms, a military base, police posts, and a large electronic music festival held a few kilometers from the Strip. In addition, 251 hostages, including women, small children and elderly people, were taken to Gaza.





“My responsibility in this tremendous failure accompanies me every day, and will accompany me all my life,” the general emphasized. The Army also announced the resignation of the head of the military command for the Southern region, responsible among others for the Gaza Strip, General Yaron Finkelman. The only resignation of a high command in the Israeli Army after October 7, 2023 had until now been that of General Aaron Haliva, head of the Intelligence Service, who resigned in April 2024. The leader of the opposition, Yair Lapid, of the centrist Yesh Atid (There is a Future) formation, took advantage of the occasion to call for the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and “his entire catastrophic government.”

