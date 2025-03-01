The Chief of the Aemet who went to the Cecopi on the day of the Dana says that there was “lack of leadership” at that meeting and later

The Head of Climatology of the State Meteorology Agency (Aemet) in Valencia, José Ángel Núñez, said Friday that on October 29, the day of the Dana, “there was a lack of leadership” in the Cecopi that managed the emergency, but not only in that meeting but also “in the following those I attended.”

He also pointed out that the signs that were during the morning were “sufficiently serious” to have previously summoned that organ with floods in areas of Valencia, a truck driver at noon-in the area of ​​L’Alcúdia-and, in fact, he stressed that, for example, the City Council of the capital of Turia had already gathered his Cecopal. Therefore, he considers that other politicians did “know how to interpret” alerts.

This has been indicated in a Interview with the chain after The country publishes a Whatsapp messages relationship sent by Núñez to partners of the Aemet with a chronology of what was happening in the Cecopi the afternoon of the Dana.

The published story goes from one of the 17.26 hours, where Núñez says in a message that the situation is “critical” with the Forama reservoir almost overflowing and “they are thinking of evacuating”; 17.34: “It is already hydrological emergency”; 18.22: There are people in the roofs in an urbanization of Utiel; 18.58 (when they were disconnected): “Here we have been waiting, we have been more than an hour of reflection”; 19.12: “They will send a massive message to mobile to the affected areas”; 19.28: “They do not know right now or how the situation is” or the last one, at 19.46: “The message is going to the entire province of Valencia. Advising not moving from home. ” The ES-Alert was sent to the population at 20.11.

Núñez, who has defended that at the meeting there were technicians who have faced other complicated circumstances and decades of experience, explained that he was not in charge of raising minutes or the Aemet asked him, but he made this chronology “almost casual” and has served him to reconstruct the situation of what happened.

The Head of Climatology has indicated that he has decided to make it public after hearing the story of the victims collected in the summary and the subsequent statements of the ‘President’ of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, “almost in a disapproval tone, almost recriminating the journalists who were doing their job, asking what they had to ask, saying that where we saw the change of version.” For Núñez, it has been “unbearable to see how people were drowning at six, at half past six, at seven, and then the statements of the President of the Generalitat,” he has detailed.

José Ángel Núñez says that the 29th lived “such a complex, so distressing situation, so stressful,” that he believes that anyone who were there “if he did not take notes it is difficult to remember what happened.” As he has pointed out, he scored that the meeting was suspended although he does not remember the exact moment in which they told him or the reason that occurred. “In one of my WhatsApp I put that it is to reflect, because it may be; But the important thing I believe, the transcendent is that the meeting was suspended. ”

The head of Aemet has indicated that at 5:00 p.m. they were giving way to the Cecopi to the technicians who each explained in their scope of competencies, what was happening-emergency, firefighters, Ume, CHJ and Aemet-without “nobody” removing “iron to the situation”: “very serious things were describing themselves; I am talking about the five between five and six and we were heard; Another thing is that the one who had to make the decisions were prepared to synthesize all that information and make a quick decision, which was what that moment demanded. ”

However, he considers that this was already an hour “in which the simultaneity of emergencies is practically throughout the province of Valencia and made them very difficult to manage that situation with success.” At that time, as he said, communications had fallen, many mobile telephony towers, high voltage towers, there were villages without light, totally incommunicado or mainly collapsed main highways, such as the A7 or the A3.

However, he argues that “the lack of leadership is for me obvious that it happened but not only in that meeting on the 29th but in the following that I attended.” In his opinion, the Cecopi should have summoned, at least, “from the first hour of the morning” and was convinced that it was going to be because “there was nothing that prevented did not call it and the indications that there were already at that time were sufficiently solid that the situation was very serious.”

In this regard, he recalled that there was a red notice already activated at 7 in the morning; At half past eight, floods were already taking place already a missing truck driver. Thus, he emphasizes that “other agencies with fewer competitions such as the Valencia City Council convened its Municipal Emergency Center”, although “it was a place where it did not rain.”

“There were other politicians of all colors, so I say that it is not here partisanship, who knew how to interpret the emergence of that day and acted accordingly,” he said. In the case of the Cecopi, the first annotations that you have when you start talking about the possibility of sending an alert are 7:00 p.m.

Núñez states that it does not “fit his head” that a president of the Generalitat “dedicates himself to lying and throwing the prestige of an institution” like the Consell, while maintaining that Mazón “does not know how to interpret the notices” because “Aemet does not work with predictions of falling 300, 400, but works with threshold and are agreed with the autonomous communities.

“At the time, and no one has since put any repair, it was established that for the Valencian Community the threshold is 180 liters per square meter. That is, when the meteorologist expects to be overcome or match 180 liters per square meter, the red notice level is established. And if we go to the Meteoalerta Plan, that anyone can consult it free on the website of the State Meteorology Agency, it says that when the red level is established the risk is extreme, ”he has detailed.

That moment means that “there is a danger that very serious or catastrophic phenomena occur that may affect people and goods. And that is what we gave. ” “We gave the threshold of 180, which is established when it is thought that or it is expected that the 180 liters per square meter will be exceeded in 12 hours. In addition, the meteorologist put that amount could be exceeded only in two or three hours. That is, I think that more than that, it was a clear indication that the situation was very serious, ”he concluded.