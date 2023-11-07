Aden (Al-Ittihad)

Yesterday, Chief of the General Staff and Commander of Joint Operations of the Yemeni Army, Lieutenant General Saghir bin Aziz, survived an assassination attempt with a car bomb while returning from a foreign tour.

Yemeni media reported that a car bomb exploded, intercepting Lieutenant General Bin Aziz’s convoy, yesterday afternoon in Ma’rib, resulting in the injury of three of his companions.

The terrorist crime was preceded by a massive incitement campaign, which is still ongoing, on the Houthi group’s media, targeting Lieutenant General Bin Aziz after his visit to the United States and his meeting with officials in the US Department of Defense.

In another context, a recent UN report revealed that more than 500 victims were killed or injured, and more than 18,000 families were affected, as a result of Cyclone “Tej” that recently struck the governorates of Socotra, Al-Mahra, and Hadhramaut, in southern Yemen.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) explained, in a report, that “510 victims of Hurricane Tej were reported, including 6 deaths and 473 injuries in Al-Mahra, and 31 injuries in Socotra, who were treated in health facilities, according to the emergency operations room of the office.” Health in the governorate and the Yemeni Red Crescent Society.

According to the report, “Estimations indicate that 18,659 families were affected, especially in Al-Mahra, followed by Hadramaut and Socotra governorates. Civilian homes, public infrastructure, health care facilities, and water networks were also significantly damaged.”

The report said: “In Al-Mahra Governorate, about 16,119 families were affected in 8 districts, while 2,040 families were affected in Al-Rayda and Qusayr District in Hadramaut, while on Socotra Island, 500 families were affected.”

The report added, “Thousands of displaced families who were temporarily residing in collective camps moved to hotels, stayed with relatives, or returned to their homes that were partially damaged. However, pre-existing IDP sites were severely damaged, including 10 sites in Al-Mahra, and two sites.” In Hadhramaut, and rented homes for 32 displaced people from the neighboring Abyan governorate, affecting more than 400 families.

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs stressed its need for additional funding to meet the increasing needs of families affected by Cyclone Tej, and said: “Rapid Response Mechanism partners continue to provide much-needed assistance to affected families. However, additional funding is urgently needed to address existing response gaps.” ».

In another context, the United Nations International Organization for Migration announced yesterday the displacement of about 56,000 people in Yemen since the beginning of this year.

The UN organization stated, in a press statement, that its “Displacement Tracking Unit monitored the displacement of 9,273 families in Yemen from the beginning of last January until the fourth of this November.”

The organization added, “These displaced families number 55,638 individuals who have been displaced at least once.”

She explained that the governorates that witnessed the most displacement cases were Al-Hudaydah, Taiz, Ma’rib, Al-Dhale’e, and Amran.