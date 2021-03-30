Rabat (WAM)

His Excellency Lieutenant General Hamad Muhammad Thani Al-Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces in the Moroccan capital, Rabat, met with His Excellency Abdullatif Lodi, Minister Delegate to the Prime Minister in charge of the National Defense Administration, during his visit to the brotherly Kingdom of Morocco at the head of a military delegation that includes a number of senior officers Armed forces.

During the meeting, they discussed the close bilateral relations between the two countries, and their strengthening and development in the military and defense field, in a way that meets the aspirations and aspirations of the two friendly countries and peoples .. Conversations were also exchanged on a number of important matters on the Arab and international arena of common interest. His Excellency Lieutenant General Hamad Muhammad Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, also met with Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al Warraq, Inspector General of the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the existing cooperation relations between the two brotherly countries, especially with regard to military cooperation and coordination.

His Excellency Lieutenant General Hamad Muhammad Thani Al-Rumaithi said: This fraternal visit comes within the framework of developing brotherhood bonds between the two brotherly countries, and strengthening military cooperation relations between the armed forces of the United Arab Emirates and the royal forces in the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco, praising the depth of the existing relations between the two countries, and what they have reached. From development in various fields.