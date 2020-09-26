A loss of considerable significance to try to stop the spread of the extreme right among the German security forces. The German Defense Ministry announced late Thursday that it will replace the chief of military espionage (MAD, for its acronym in German), at the forefront of reforms aimed at curbing the extremist drift in the armed forces.

Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said that Christof Gramm, the head of the Army’s secret services since 2015, had made considerable progress in the fight against extremism, but that “more effort and dynamism” was now necessary. The replacement will take place next month, without it being known at the moment who will succeed Gramm in this new effort to clean the Army, after years in which the secret services have apparently been unable to prevent the emergence of new cases. It has not transpired that Gramm, a lawyer by training, is personally involved in any of them.

Heads have started to roll after a series of scandals related to the presence of neo-Nazis infiltrating the armed forces. At the beginning of the summer, the Executive announced the dissolution of a company of the Special Forces (KSK), dedicated to the fight against terrorism and the liberation of hostages, in which suspects of extremism were detected. Incidents such as one in 2017 also transcended, in which the soldiers danced to the rhythm of far-right rock groups and made Nazi salutes. The decision came weeks after weapons, explosives and objects with Nazi symbols were found in the home of one of them.

Last fall, a series of reforms were launched with the aim of detecting potential suspects early. The minister maintains that part of these measures have begun to bear fruit and have revealed cases such as those that have recently come to light.

“We are entering a new phase, in which an additional impetus is necessary,” said the minister this Friday during a visit to the troops in Lüneburger Heide, near Hamburg. “Our goal is for military espionage to become the spearhead of the fight against extremism, especially against extreme right-wing extremism,” she added. A MAD report at the beginning of the year, cited by the German press, put 550 the number of soldiers investigated for alleged links to the far right.

The scandals in the army are added to other more recent ones also of extremists infiltrated in the police. The German Interior Minister, Horst Seehofer, indicated last July during the presentation of the annual report of the internal secret services that “the extreme right is today the greatest threat to security in Germany.” The Office for the Protection of the Constitution numbers 32,080 sympathizers of the extreme right, of which 13,000 are considered potentially violent; 300 more than the previous year. Several far-right or xenophobic crimes, including the murder of Walter Lubcke, a conservative refugee politician a year ago or the Hanau massacre in February, have sown concern among the political class and the German citizenry about the ultra threat in a country that was believed vaccinated by history.