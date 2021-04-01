The chief nephrologist (kidney specialist) of St. Petersburg, the head of the department of the Mariinsky hospital, Alexander Zemchenkov, was detained on suspicion of the murder of his wife, doctor of maternity hospital No. 6, Irina Zemchenkova, who disappeared 11 years ago. This was reported by “Fontanka”.

The Investigative Committee of St. Petersburg has been investigating the murder case for more than 10 years, this version was considered by the Investigative Committee from the very beginning, but there was no evidence of the doctor’s guilt.

Zemchenkov was detained the day before at his place of residence and taken to a temporary detention center. The investigation considers him involved in the disappearance of his wife on February 23, 2010. Then the Investigative Committee did not check the footage from the CCTV cameras, and the apartment was searched only two months after the disappearance.

According to the publication, during the period of the disappearance of his wife, the nephrologist had an affair with a woman who is now his wife and also works as a doctor.

According to the investigation, Zemchenkov killed his wife at home, and his body was placed entirely in a car and taken by car to the Leningrad region. Zemchenkov does not admit his guilt.

The Investigative Committee got down to business after the 92-year-old father of the missing doctor Zemchenkova got to the head of the Investigative Committee (TFR) of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, for a personal appointment. Then Bastrykin was dissatisfied with the work of the employees of the Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia in St. Petersburg.

On February 10, it became known about the discovery of a dismembered woman’s body in the forest of the Vsevolozhsky district of the Leningrad region. The deceased was 37 years old. Her brother reported her disappearance to the police. A 64-year-old pensioner was detained on suspicion of murder.