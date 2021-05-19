Chief Epidemiologist of the Ministry of Health, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Head of the Department of Epidemiology and Evidence-Based Medicine of Sechenov University, Nikolai Briko, announced that humanity has become “vaccine-dependent”. The interview with him was published by Izvestia.

Bricaud noted that vaccination is the most effective virus control known to people.

“With this procedure today we can manage about 50 infections. Of these, in ten cases, we reduced the number of diseases to a few per year. Vaccine prophylaxis today saves five lives in the world every minute, or up to three million a year. Thanks to vaccinations, the average life expectancy has increased by 25 years over the past century, ”explained the epidemiologist, highlighting the victories of mankind over polio, measles and especially smallpox.

The epidemiologist warned that people are forced to continue vaccinations until experts are convinced of the complete victory over the infection and the absence of circulation of the virus, “as was the case with smallpox.” “In this sense, humanity has become vaccinated,” the academician expressed his opinion.

The specialist also answered the question of why many people are in no hurry to get vaccinated against COVID-19. According to him, in recent years, “people’s confidence in this procedure has noticeably decreased”, since humanity has ceased to face powerful epidemics and pandemics. “We just started to forget about the importance of vaccine prevention. Although vaccines remain the main tool that allows humanity to manage dangerous infections and even set goals for their elimination, ”Bricaud said.

In conclusion, the epidemiologist called all three Russian vaccines highly effective and emphasized that everyone has the right to choose a drug for himself. According to him, studies show that “Sputnik V” is “the best vaccine against coronavirus among the three that are widely used in the world today.”

Earlier, Rospotrebnadzor spoke about the danger of “black mold” against the background of COVID-19. The department indicated that “black mold”, that is, mucormycosis, is not a separate disease and develops against the background of weakened immunity, including in those with coronavirus infection.

On May 6, a single-component vaccine Sputnik Light was registered in Russia. The drug is the first component of Sputnik V, a recombinant human adenoviral vector of the 26th serotype (rAd26). Its effectiveness is 79.4 percent, which is higher than many two-component vaccines.