The apartments of the editor-in-chief of the “Project” Roman Badanin and his colleagues are being searched. This is reported with reference to its source TASS…

It is clarified that law enforcement officers also came to Badanin’s deputy Mikhail Rubin and journalist Maria Zholobova.

Commenting on the situation, lawyer Vasily Kushnir mentioned that he was going to Maria Zholobova and hoped to clarify what was happening soon. “We talked to her, she said that there were two people – one in civilian clothes with a belt, the other in uniform. She does not know who these people are, ”he said, promising to find out the identities of the unknown in the course of the conversation.

Earlier in February, it was reported about foreign financing of the “Project” edition. It was clarified that the editorial board of the “Project” “accepted the money, promising detailed reporting on the growth of the audience, the distribution of their materials and the reaction to them, including in political circles.”