Bell’s comments made it clear that businesses and working individuals are trying to push inflation against each other, which risks deepening the impact of inflation in the UK.

The chief economist at the British Central Bank believes that attempts to “pass the package” represented in transferring the effects of inflation between companies and individuals is something that occurs in economies in general, explaining during his speech in a radio interview at Columbia University that “it is normal for a restaurant to raise its prices, and for families to demand an increase in food.” wages as a result of higher energy bills.

“What we face now is a reluctance to accept that everyone is worse off and that everyone has to do their share,” Bell said.

He added that trying to pass the cost on to another party may make it easy to think that it is okay, but this generates more inflation.

The economist explained that the United Kingdom, which is a net importer of natural gas, faced an additional problem represented in being a large importer of food, as Britain imports about half of its food, whose global prices have risen as a result of the repercussions of the crisis in Ukraine.

This reinforced the rise in inflation in the country, according to Bell.

“If the prices of the products we buy rise more than the prices of the products we sell, this means that our situation is now worse.”

He added, “What we are trying to do in the UK is try to accept that we are in a worse situation, that our purchasing power has declined, and we have to stop trying to push inflation towards the other side.”

Bell’s statements caused a lot of noise in the British media, as they were similar to statements made by the Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, who confirmed that attempts to increase salaries may raise inflation rates in the country, calling on workers to exercise “restraint” during their discussions about raising wages. .

Raising wages contributes to inflation, as the move raises the cost of production.

The inflation rate in the United Kingdom reached 10.1 percent in March, contrary to expectations that suggested a decline, as did the core inflation rate, which excludes food and energy prices, at 5.7 percent.