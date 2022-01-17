It had to happen. Because, as the saying goes, misfortunes never come alone. Oh! The poor chickens, who are not to blame for anything.

– And the human beings?

Well, you’ll see. Between individuals and individuals there is everything. Great people and others who already, already. In general, we all fail at some time, to a greater or lesser extent. But chickens, as far as I know at least, are good without exception. I mean they don’t deserve anything bad to happen to them in life. They have enough to finally be sacrificed by man.

And for the woman.

Yeah right. And that, after the pregnancies, they stirred up some cups of broth that, according to the vulgar, revived a dead person. In life they give us the eggs. Come and go, one day yes and the other too. Finally, to the stew pot. I admit that they are somewhat presumptuous, in the sense that they walk around the corral provoking the rooster. You see them with their heads high and moving with their toes, every time they take a step, pretending to be elegant. Strutting, go. As if they were daughters of the red cock. But that is a minor defect.

Now, by order of the authority, they have been sent under cover. They are being confined throughout Spain, just in case, after learning that in France and Portugal the avian flu has appeared without warning.

-That is, they are already locked up like us.

Yes, why would I say anything else? That entails suffering, because (as has been shown over the centuries), where the hens are best is in the pens. And if there is a rooster that governs them and teases them at the same time, you better put it on me. Under cover, a chicken is nobody. But, of course, the command wants them not to get infected (the same thing that happens with us regarding Covid). We have to prevent them from coming into contact with migratory birds.

–How many chickens do you have on your terrace, if it is not an indiscretion?

I have seven. Each with their name and surname. I mean, organized. But since yesterday I have moved them to the living room.