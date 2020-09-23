In the Chinese city of Suqian (Jiangsu province) in eastern China, a chicken laid an unusual egg – green in color, and even speckled. Recall earlier, a green egg was laid by a chicken in the Kherson region.

The chicken’s owner decided that the egg looked like the one described in Dr. Seuss’s children’s book Green Eggs and Ham. She showed it to a reporter for the local radio station of the Jiangsu Public Channel and thus became a celebrity.

She claims she did not change the diet of poultry, which includes corn, vegetables and grass.

However, Zhang Wencheng, a senior veterinarian at the Suqian Livestock and Veterinary Station, believes the egg may have been stimulated by something from the outside while it was still in the chicken tube. Abnormal contraction of the tube could cause the final secretion of the protein layer, which formed the green color.

Meanwhile, in India, a chicken lays eggs with an unusually bright … green yolk.

25

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter