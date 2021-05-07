The internal of the Buenos Aires PJ This Friday had a new chapter and it occurred just on the anniversary of the birth of Eva Perón, the emblematic figure of the movement that today would fulfill 102 years.

According to sources from Peronism, the mayor of Esteban Echeverría, Fernando Gray, who maintains his questions about the process of replacement of the party authorities, had to travel from the south of the suburbs to the center of the city of Buenos Aires to illuminate the building from the old Ministry of Public Works, on Avenida 9 de Julio to remember Evita.

The maneuver was interpreted as a chicana from the mayor of Esteban Echeverría to deputy Máximo Kirchner, who aspires to take over as president of the Buenos Aires PJ in December when the party council will be renewed.

According to what was revealed to Clarion Through different sources, Gray went with a truck and installed a projector on the 9 de Julio to illuminate the image of Evita in the traditional building. Below he placed the phrase “Happy 102 years” and the #I stand.

In this way, he reissued a phrase he launched at the beginning of last month when Gray ratified his decision to oppose Máximo Kirchner taking over as head of the Buenos Aires PJ.

“With the enormous pride of being Peronists, let us raise the great legacy of Evita and Gral. Juan Domingo Perón. For this reason, we raise, today more than ever, the flags of Social Justice, Economic Independence and Political Sovereignty. #YoMePlanto. “, Gray transmitted in his account of Twitter.

Beyond the crosses, it is a tradition that the old building that was the work of Eva Perón is illuminated on each emblematic date and this time apparently the party authorities forgot to turn on the lights to remember one of its maximum political figures.

Gray’s action only fuels the internal waters of Buenos Aires Peronism, which Máximo Kirchner hopes to lead since December 17.

In principle, the son of Vice President Cristina Kirchner had planned to take office on May 2, immediately after the inauguration of Alberto Fernández to the national PJ.

But now, the election of the Party Council has been postponed until a week before Christmas when the mandates of the current authorities will expire.

In this decision there was incidence of Gray, who occupies the vice presidency and resisted the arrival of Kirchner to the main territorial party apparatus of the country. Even the mayor of Esteban Echeverría judicialized the election. But the National Electoral Chamber ruled against Gray’s protection, which now only remains for him to appeal to the Supreme Court of Justice.