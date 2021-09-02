While the STEP of September 19 is just around the corner and there is little debate of ideas or proposals, the crossovers between politicians are increasingly moving away from the daily needs of a country in crisis.

This time it was the Buenos Aires Chief of Staff, Carlos Bianco, who uploaded a viral photo of Diego Santilli’s campaign car, the now famous “Santileta”, to cross the opponent.

“Che Diego Santilli chiflame, in the trunk of the Clio I always carry a linga, for those who stay halfway …”, the civil servant chicaneó to the precandidate to national deputy of Together that goes to intern with Facundo Manes.

Bianco posted the comment on his Twitter account, where he shared an image of the user’s Instagram “Journalist“in which the Volkswagen vehicle is seen being towed.

The post accompanies the photo with the words: “La Santileta melted in two weeks, they left it badly parked, it circulated without the VTV, it had unpaid debts and the patent was canceled almost ten years ago. Almost 100% macrista. It lacked run over a motorcycle. “

From Together they sought to clarify the situation. “The clutch cable was cut and he went to the workshop. Santileta has its years! He did many kilometers in a short time. He is over 30 years old, “they assured.

They also refuted: “Insurance and VTV up to date. Until 2022. He doesn’t even pay a patent. “They also reported that it had already been repaired and that this Thursday he was on a trip to Almirante Brown, south of the GBA.

The gray Clio

The campaign in the province of Buenos Aires took on iron dyes. This Wednesday, Axel Kicillof had referred to the province’s plane as “a Clio with Wings”, when he said that it is an aircraft “that I don’t know if anyone would get on”, but that it took them to Olavarría.

The reference to the Renault model, both from Bianco and Kicillof, is for the Clio that he used for his 2019 gubernatorial campaign.

Axel Kicillof, campaigning in the province of Buenos Aires. Clio, mayors, act

That vehicle, domain KSO758, too had his own Instagram account.

“It’s still my only car. Now it has 193 thousand kilometers. I know this because I did the oil change this week. About 80 thousand were added in the campaign. It is the estimated calculation that we have. By doing the services every 10,000 kilometers, it holds up, it has a long life, “Bianco remarked in an interview with the newspaper Perfil in June of this year.

