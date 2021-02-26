Platense He is going through a great footballing moment after having achieved promotion to the Professional Football League and winning the classic against Argentinos Juniors in La Paternal and now he has his head set on the match that comes to him Sunday at 17.10 against River Plate of local.

This match will mark the return of the Millionaire to the Ciudad de Vicente López stadium after 22 years and also that of the steering wheel Agustin Palavecino to the house that saw him born sportingly, in which he lived happy moments such as the promotion to the First National achieved in 2018 when Fernando Ruiz was the coach.

Palavecino is 24 years old, a lifelong neighbor of Florida and maintains ties with his former teammates from Platense, with whom he continued to message when he went to play for Deportivo Cali in Colombia and with whom he will now meet again in Vicente López.

Agustín Palavecino debuted in River in the victory against Central. Photo: @RiverPlate

One of them is the captain Hernan Lamberti, who is waiting to meet again with his friend and assured in statements to the Milenium Sports program (FM 106.7): “I was talking to Agus and I asked him change shirt but also – in a joking tone – that he remembers where he came from: a part of his pass is still from Platense, that he does not pretend to be alive “.

Lamberti arrived at Platense in 2017 and thanks to his quality and leadership capacity, little by little he became a benchmark of the team and today he is captain, as well as owner of the midfield. It was during those early years at the club that he met Palavecino, who impressed him with his potential as a player.

“When I arrived at Platense Agus was one of the guys from the club who had to take that step to grow up and I was lucky that he shared a room with me for almost a year and a half, counting Primera B and Primera Nacional. We have a great relationship and we moved the shirt when he was at Deportivo Cali: he is a great person and a great player “, emphasizes Lamberti.

Agustín Palavecino, celebrating a goal for Platense against Olimpo in 2018. Photo @caplatense

Captain Squid also assured that “with Palavecino we know each other a lot and there is a very good vibe: I hope that Sunday will be calm and not strange, because he is a great player.”

And he stressed about his level: “Agus has made a very big leap in quality in a short time: he has the possibility of playing in various positions: internal, as he did in his debut, as a left wing pulling inward or as a midfielder as he did. I was doing in Cali ”.

Leaving aside his friendship with Palavecino and focusing exclusively on the important duel that is coming against River, Lamberti analyzed: “We know the importance of the game, everything that River has been doing and how complex it is going to be: we need to have a perfect afternoon , it is the only option”.

Hernán Lamberti, captain of Platense, along with the referents Trapito Vega, Jorge de Olivera and Juan Infante. Photo: @caplatense

Finally, he commented on what it means for the Millionaire to step on Vicente López again after such a long time: “It will be a very emotional game and with many sensations due to the fact that River will play again on the Platense court. against them for the Argentine Cup, but now we are in a totally different framework. “