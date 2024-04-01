Recently, it was announced the list with the 30 coolest streets and avenues in the world and this area of south of Chicago managed to enter the classificationwhich included other regions in countries such as Ireland and Australia.

The list was prepared by tourism and travel experts from Time Outwho placed in the place 21 on 18th Street in Chicago, which is located in the Pilsen neighborhood, a very picturesque place with colorful street murals that give a particular identity to this region.

18th Street, a must-see corridor in Chicago

Is about the busiest street in the South Side neighborhood and according to Visit Chicagoit's a active commercial corridor where you can find bakeriesrestaurants, Mexican grocery stores, bars and of course art galleries.

The gastronomic offer is very important in this region, which combine gastronomy with art. Therefore, it is not unusual to find cafes or restaurants that also have galleries inside. If you like shopping, This area is ideal to acquire a good souvenir of your visit.

Calle 18 combines art with commerce.

Pilsen is one of the most colorful neighborhoods and culturally rich Chicago, and is known for its arts community, food scene and nightlife. Choose Chicago notes that the first inhabitants of the area were immigrants from Germany and the Czech Republic in the 19th century, but the current neighborhood has been shaped by generations of Mexican-American families who have called Pilsen their home since the beginning of the 20th century.

Another thing that distinguishes this region is its spectacular murals, most of which are inspired by Mexican culture and that can be found on the facades of houses, in premises and on walls in the area. If you want travel from downtown Chicago to Pilsen, you can take the PINK line of the elevated train and get off at the 18th Street Station. You can also use bus line 60.