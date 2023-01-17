Like a jack in a box, Chevrolet now presents the first hybrid Corvette exactly seventy years after the first Corvette. Make no mistake, the Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray is no Prius competitor. It gets a V8 engine in the back and electric motor on the front axle, which together produce 655 hp. This means that a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h is done in just over 2.5 seconds.

The electric motor between the front wheels makes it the first Corvette to get four-wheel drive. Chevrolet does not yet say what the top speed of the Corvette E-Ray is. We do know that it will have a 1.9-kWh lithium-ion battery, with which you can probably drive electrically until the end of the street. Chevrolet calls the fully electric mode ‘Stealth Mode’ and the top speed is over 70 km/h.

Specifications of the Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray

The V8 is a 6.2-liter LT2 that produces 495 hp and 637 Nm on its own. Without turbos, by the way. The electric motor adds another 160 hp and 196 Nm. According to Chevrolet, the electric motor works in tandem with the V8 for a rousing sound – we’re curious about that. The V8 can also run on half of the cylinders to save fuel.

In addition to Stealth Mode, there are Tour, Sport, Track, Weather, My Mode and Z-Mode riding modes. It sits on 20-inch wheels at the front and 21-inch wheels at the rear. The Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray will go on sale in the home country this year for $ 104,295 (about 96,000 euros excluding taxes). It is also available as a convertible for $ 111,295 (about 102,000 euros excluding taxes).