It is certainly a forerunner of street food – moreover gluten-free – known for being sold, in the cold season, not only in markets and village festivals, but also in the most popular corners of large cities. To propose it are peddlers equipped with pots with holes in the bottom that turn slowly on gas stoves to “roast” to perfection what then, in special packets, will have to be sold still very “hot” to the passer-by possibly cold from the low temperatures of autumn- winter. Therefore “hot” and “roasted”: with this crasis deriving from the fusion of two terms capable of making a tasty, inviting and comfortable image in a nutshell, chestnuts are notoriously indicated, the sovereign fruit of the autumn season that the team of “Il Gusto della Salute ”, coordinated by the immunologist Mauro Minelli, referent for Southern Italy of the Foundation for Personalized Medicine, will celebrate, on November 4th, among the chestnut woods of the Lucan Apennines.

Food made noble over the centuries by its widespread use especially among the mountain people in the cold winter months, so much so that it is called the “bread of the poor”, chestnuts with their derivatives, including mainly the flour obtained from the fine grinding of the fruit dried, they are suitable for the preparation of different products such as castagnaccio, fritters or polenta. The plant from which chestnuts are generated belongs to the Fagaceae family: different varieties are known from different geographical areas, although the one originating from the Mediterranean basin is in all respects the most widespread species.

As regards the more specific areas of food science, there are many questions that, in relation to this certainly eclectic and complex fruit, in the next episode of “The Taste of Health” will be addressed: “it is true that chestnuts contribute to to keep cholesterol and triglyceride values ​​low? And why would it have this rather unusual peculiarity for a “fruit in shell”? And on the side, instead, of carbohydrates, how does the chestnut stand? If its ability to act on glycemic levels change depending on how it is consumed – if boiled, dry or roasted – how is it preferable to eat it? And how digestible is it? What are the right portions beyond which it would be good not to go? And in terms of allergies, what is its impact?

Intriguing questions for a complex food in its generous richness of nutrients and beneficial properties.

The appointment with the Taste of Health is set at 3 pm on Friday 4 November.

