The Chess Olympiad celebrates this Saturday the ninth day of the championship that is being played in the Indian megalopolis of Chennai, the old Madras, and will run until August 9. The tournament can be followed live on the Chess24 YouTube channel.

There are only three days left for the Olympiad to conclude. Armenia maintains the lead of the tournament alone as the only undefeated team after drawing this Friday against the American team, which also fell to India on Saturday. Spain is further away from fighting for the medals.

