The Chess Olympiad celebrates this Saturday the second day of the championship that is being held in the Indian megalopolis of Chennai, the old Madras, and will run until August 9. The tournament can be followed live on the Chess24 YouTube channel.

In the first day on Friday, most of the favorite teams were victorious: the United States, India and Norway all started with solid victories. The Spanish team also started the competition with plenty of victories, positioned for the moment in fourth place in the standings. This Saturday, the Spanish face the Belgian team, India against Moldova, the United States against Paraguay, and Norway against Uruguay.

