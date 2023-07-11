From left To right the presidents Luis Arce (Bolivia), Santiago Peña (elect president of Paraguay), Mario Abdo (Paraguay), Alberto Fernández (Argentina), Lula da Silva (Brazil) and Luis Lacalle Pou (Uruguay) this Tuesday in Puerto Iguazú. NELSON ALMEIDA (AFP)

Luis Lacalle Pou, the president of Uruguay, raised again on Wednesday of last week the urgency with which his country intends to liberalize trade between Mercosur and other countries or regions. It was during a meeting of presidents of the bloc held in the Argentine town of Puerto Iguazú. Lacalle’s argument was motivated by the reluctance of Brazil and, above all, of Argentina, to implement the integration agreement signed with the European Union in 2019. But the Uruguayan position goes much further. That country is a main piece of the game of competitions and tensions that the rivalry between the United States and China projects on Latin America.

Mercosur is a customs union, which implies the existence of a common external tariff for trade with third parties. It means that any international complementarity treaty must be signed by its four members: Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay. The very long delay in making trade more flexible has led Uruguayans to insinuate that they are willing to leave the bloc. Or, at least, to reduce their degree of participation in order to be able to sign bilateral treaties.

To understand Uruguay’s pressure, you have to look at the global map. That country has received an offer from China to sign a free trade agreement with independence from the other three Mercosur partners. It is unlikely that this bold move by the Chinese is guided by the greed that the Uruguayan market arouses in them, made up of three and a half million people. The seduction of Uruguay is a challenge for Brazil and Argentina.

Brazilians reacted, especially in recent months. As soon as Lula da Silva returned to power, he began a systematic task of getting closer to Uruguay through cooperation and investment, especially in infrastructure. The Government of Brazil has always defended its role as regional leader, which makes it very refractory to the intrusion of foreign powers in its area of ​​influence.

The Chinese got it. In April, Uruguayan Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo traveled to Beijing and held meetings with Vice President Han Zheng, Foreign Minister Qin Gang, and international trade representative Wang Shouwen. They all told him that they maintained their interest in reaching an understanding but that they preferred to wait until they could sign with Mercosur, to avoid sensitivities.

These Chinese approaches are provoking numerous reactions in the United States. The elite of that country is increasingly aware that a main battle of the conflict with China is being fought in Latin America, which is a main supplier of food, minerals and energy demanded from Asia.

The general framework of this dispute, as interpreted by the Government of Joe Biden, was exposed by the adviser to the National Security Council, Jake Sullivan, in a speech delivered at the Brookings Institution on April 27. This presentation has been, perhaps, the most forceful and innovative of a Washington official to explain the current challenges as they are observed from that administration. Sullivan talks about the failures of the Washington Consensus, the need to build another industrial model and the urgency to assist developing countries by reformulating the role of multilateral credit organizations and the Association for Infrastructure and Investment Global (PGII according to its acronym in English), proposed by the Group of Seven. The express objective of these initiatives is to counteract the Chinese advance, especially in Latin America, through the Belt and Road program. (One belt, one road).

The same purpose appears in other programs formulated by Congress. Bill Cassidy, a Republican from Louisiana, and his Democratic colleague from Colorado, Michael Bennet, introduced a bill called America’s Act (Law of the Americas), which consists of a plan to expand trade on a continental scale. On June 13, both presented their plan at the Atlantic’s Council Latin American Center, in a meeting organized under the title Closer to Home: Bringing Supply Chains Back to the Americas. (Closer to Home: Bringing Supply Chains Back to the Americas). There Bennet said the following: “For decades, Washington has failed to create any comprehensive policy or offer a compelling alternative to Chinese investment in the region. While we’ve been busy elsewhere, China has rushed to fill the gap with increased trade, investment and technology. We have already seen that these relationships pose a long-term threat to local industries, minerals, the environment, the rule of law throughout the Western Hemisphere, and I believe the Americas Act offers an opportunity for the United States to renew our associations in Latin America and the Caribbean and embrace our values ​​together in a shared fight for democracy and prosperity”.

The program includes, among its numerous proposals, the creation of a credit fund of 40,000 million dollars administered by the Secretary of the Treasury; the founding of an Investment Corporation for the Americas, with preferential loans, guarantees and insurance; the establishment of a Business Fund, to extend private loans and guarantees to companies in the region; the creation of a new undersecretary for trade with the countries of the continent, and so on.

In the Cassidy and Bennet project, to which the Democrats bet with more conviction if Biden’s re-election is verified, there is a significant line. It refers to the extension of the Agreement of the United States, Mexico and Canada (USMCA, according to its acronym in English), an updated version of NAFTA, to other Latin American countries. This is a strategy that is increasingly recommended at an academic level, through which it is intended to overcome the resistance that exists in Congress, especially from left-wing Democratic legislators, to approving new free trade agreements.

This is where it becomes clear how the conflict between the United States and China is expressed in the region through commercial chess. Because the preferred country to produce this expansion of USMCA is Uruguay. As in the case of the Chinese, the interest of the North Americans in that country is explained by the ambition to join Mercosur. The invitation to join the USMCA is a simpler way to move towards the goal that Bill Clinton had set for himself when, in 1994, he inaugurated the Free Trade Area of ​​the Americas, which succumbed at the Summit of the Americas in Mar del Plata. , in 2005, at the initiative of Lula and the Argentine Néstor Kirchner.

In the 19th century, Uruguay was seen by the British as a crucial player in their policy towards the south of Latin America. A piece through which to promote certain dynamics. Today China and the United States are disputing the accession of that country, as a way to make the extremely high protectionism of Mercosur more flexible. History likes repetitions.