Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez met Iranian chess player Sara Khadem, 25, known for playing without a headscarf at the latest World Chess Championship, Rapid and Blitz, held in Almaty, Kazakhstan. In doing so, you openly sided against the death of Mahsa Amini and against the repressions perpetrated by the authorities in Tehran. The Iranian athlete, at the end of the event, decided not to return home but to move to Spain and avoid future reprisals. Khadem and Sanchez played a game in front of the journalists and photographers present. Sanchez, inviting the athlete to the Palazzo della Moncloa, wanted to personally express her support. Khadem, also known as Sarasadat Khademalsharieh, moved to Spain in early January with her husband, director Ardeshir Ahmadi, and her 10-month-old son Sam. In an interview given last Sunday to El Pais (released in an undisclosed location for security reasons) Khadem declared that before the Almaty tournament he would have worn the hijab only “if there had been cameras, because at that moment I was representing the ‘Iran”. “But with the veil I’m not myself, I don’t feel comfortable anymore, and so I wanted to put an end to this situation. And I decided not to wear it anymore.” Iranian female athletes are required to abide by the Islamic Republic’s strict women’s dress code, mainly by covering the head, when representing their country at international events. Khadem said she hoped her relatives in Iran would not suffer “reprisals because if anyone has to explain my actions, it’s me, not them, since the decision was mine alone.” She said she started thinking about moving abroad after her child was born. “I started to appreciate living in a place where Sam could go out on the street and play without us being worried, and many other things like that. Spain was the best option.” Lei khadem said that she would like to continue representing Iran in chess tournaments and that she intends to become an online streamer, presenting chess programmes. “I’ve had this idea for years, but I didn’t want to do it from Iran and wearing the headscarf.”



