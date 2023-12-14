Magnus Carlsen withdrew without reason from the 2022 Sinquefield Cup after losing to Hans Niemann and accusing him of cheating without evidence; and for this he is fined 10,000 euros. But he is not guilty of unfounded accusations or of attacking the American's honor or damaging the prestige of chess. These are the conclusions of the ruling of the Ethics and Disciplinary Commission (EDC) of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), which highlights the convenience of being prudent in your decisions due to the damage that the Norwegian's absence in tournaments would cause.

The ruling, of fifteen pages, It reflects the chronological events precisely, although it later omits some very relevant ones when explaining the sentence. Niemann beat Carlsen with the black pieces on September 4, 2022 at the Sinquefield Cup, a very prestigious annual tournament in St. Louis (Missouri, USA) where rigorous preventive anti-cheating measures were previously taken: thorough daily checks of the playing room. game; scanning each player with metal detectors at the entrance to the room each day, as well as random scans at the end of games; prohibition of entering with any electronic device; vigilant referees at all times; cameras always activated; absence of spectators; very limited presence of guests and journalists; Detailed analysis of each game for signs of cheating by Kenneth Regan, considered the world's leading expert in cheat detection.

The three speakers of the ruling – the Guyanese Yolander Persaud-Sammy, the Tunisian Jaled (transliterated by FIDE as Khaled) Arfa and the Dominican Pedro Domínguez – remember what Carlsen said after announcing his withdrawal from the tournament that same night instead of using the discreet channels established by FIDE to report alleged cheating without causing a scandal (by confidentially filling out and sending a specific form): “I prefer not to speak because if I do I will be in big trouble”, emulating an identical phrase from the soccer coach (Carlsen is very fond) José Mourinho in 2014 when his then team, Chelsea, lost to Aston Villa after a disallowed goal and three red cards against him.

Two days later, Niemann, 19 years old at the time, acknowledged in an interview that he had cheated in online games – but never in in-person tournaments – when he was 12 and 16 years old. Carlsen reacted by going from a cryptic tone to a direct accusation: “I am sure that Niemann has cheated more than he says and more recently,” without clarifying whether he was also referring to face-to-face games. The Scandinavian's confidence was most likely due to privileged information: two weeks earlier, the online chess platform Chess.com (which today claims to have more than 150 million users) had absorbed another, Chess24, in which Carlsen was the main shareholder. On September 26, the Norwegian reaffirmed himself in writing and revealed that he had seriously doubted playing the tournament upon seeing Niemann on the player list because he knew of his previous cheating. On October 4th, Chess.com published a long report in which it detailed that Niemann had not only cheated on the Internet until he was 16 years old but also two months after turning 17. For reasons that they do not explain, the speakers of the sentence greatly highlight this point in their reasoning of the ruling, without mentioning at any time that in the US the age of majority is reached at 18.

On its own initiative, the FIDE Fair Play Commission (FPL) opened a file against Carlsen, concluded that he had accused without evidence and raised the matter to the EDC in case the facts were worthy of sanction. Carlsen claimed helplessness because the case was sub iudice (Niemann had sued Carlsen in a Missouri court for “no less” than $100 million for each of the four accusations against him), he recused several members of the FPL committee, who had had previous disagreements with him, and argued that the FPL investigation had been “incomplete.” The EDC agrees with the Norwegian on this point and emphasizes that it does not investigate, it only judges; It is the FPL who must investigate. However, it does not explain why he did not ask FPL to reopen the investigation until it was rigorously completed during the six-month pause that the EDC took while waiting for the Missouri court to resolve the lawsuit.

In the considerations prior to the ruling, the speakers highlight that the lawsuit in Missouri was resolved with an out-of-court agreement after Niemann appealed a first acquittal: Carlsen acknowledged that there was no cheating in the Sinquefield Cup game and withdrew his refusal to return. to play against Niemann; Chess.com He stressed that no signs of cheating had been found in in-person games and readmitted Niemann to his platform; Niemann withdrew the lawsuit against him. Neither party has confirmed or denied that Carlsen paid Niemann as a secret part of the agreement, although all the experts consulted consider it very likely.

The speakers also highlight a letter addressed to them by the president of FIDE, the Russian Arkady Dvorkovich, which verbatim (in English) reads: “The EDC must be prudent so as not to harm the organizers and followers of the tournaments and FIDE events where the best player in the world can participate. And so as not to send erroneous messages to the general public that high-level chess is full of violations of fair play.” They later admit that they agree with that consideration.

Carlsen's allegations contained in the ruling are contradictory and imprecise. He says that he never accused Niemann of cheating in that Sinquefield Cup match, even though everyone understood otherwise. He points out that the aforementioned expert Regan's methods for detecting cheating do not help to determine if there was a single play, instead of at various times throughout a game, but does not explain how Niemann could cheat when he beat him with preventive measures so strict In another paragraph, Carlsen points out that Niemann made a series of moves in that game (not just one) that were not in keeping with his category. And at no point does he acknowledge that no grandmaster has made a reasoned and concrete accusation of Niemann's alleged cheating that day; The general opinion is that Carlsen played that game well below his level, too influenced by the awareness that his rival had cheated in online games when he was a minor. A significant fact is that all the coaches Niemann has had since he was a child highlight his enormous talent and his emotional imbalance, which would explain the great irregularity in his results.

The speakers of the sentence reproach Carlsen for never sending them the evidence he had announced. However, when reasoning their decision in the “Accusation of cheating” section, they consider him “not guilty” with the argument that it is “an intermediate case”, in the sense that there were previous cheats on the internet; They hold on to the fact that Mourinho's phrase does not necessarily imply an accusation of cheating which, according to them, Carlsen did not make clearly until after Niemann admitted having done it online years ago. They do not mention that he had already served a sentence for it, since Chess.com He sanctioned the American with two years without playing on his platform.

Even more surprising is the explanation for declaring Carlsen “not guilty” of attacking Niemann's honor. The speakers recall article 11.9 of their Disciplinary Code: “Any person who undermines the honor of another is subject to this code in any way, especially if he uses offensive language, gestures or signals.” And then they claim to have no evidence that Niemann's honor has been undermined in this case; without mentioning, for example, a fact that they do mention in the chronology of the first pages: two weeks after losing to Niemann in San Luis, Carlsen played against him an online game in the Julius Baer tournament; The Norwegian made only his first move and gave up; In chess, this type of behavior (or not shaking the opponent's hand at the beginning) has always been considered a very serious lack of respect.

The reasoning for considering Carlsen “not guilty” of damaging the prestige of chess is an application of a famous saying: let people talk about me even if it is bad. The speakers recognize that the scandal was huge; For example, tycoon Elon Musk fueled much controversy by suggesting that Niemann had used anal balls to cheat (through vibrations in Morse language sent by an accomplice who followed the game live with the help of powerful computers); Niemann replied that he was willing to play naked. However, the ruling considers the great publicity that chess received for months to be more important.

Carlsen is only “guilty” of withdrawing from the tournament without reason because he did not follow FIDE recommendations: discreetly denounce the alleged cheater through established channels, without publicly putting him at the horses' feet. But he is only fined 10,000 euros (without any sporting punishment) for the following reasons: there is no criminal record; the FPL investigation was incomplete; there was an out-of-court agreement between the parties; and President Dvorkovich is right when he points out the harm to chess of Carlsen not playing tournaments.

The Norwegian, who gave up the world classical chess title (slow) but keep being him number one, will compete this Christmas in Uzbekistan in the World Championships of the fast and lightning modalities. His reaction upon hearing the sentence was: “I feel relieved that the case is over. There were much worse scenarios. “If they sanctioned me from sports, I would have had to play only online.” However, Niemann, who has not yet said anything, has 21 days to appeal.

FIDE published the ruling this Wednesday afternoon on its official portal without announcing it on their social networks or sending any notification to accredited journalists, whom they have informed in recent days about various competitions. Its executive director, the Israeli Emil Sutovsky, very active on Twitter, has not published any comments either.

