Culiacán.- The offensive of the Culiacán tomato growers woke up and by disseminating fourteen unstoppables he headed for victory 7-2 over the Mexicali Eagles to tie the series that takes place in the Guinda Nation.

Leo Heras has felt comfortable in the Sinaloan capital and, just like the day before, he opened the scoring in the first inning for the Águilas, this time with a sacrifice fly to drive in Néstor Obeso.

But the ones at home they were not intimidated and they turned it around by scoring a couple of lines with a RBI double for Joey Meneses.

The attack by the cherries continued in the second round and they increased the advantage by turning the field around three times, driving in the first run with Stonne Garrett with a double to left field, while Ramiro Peña followed with a single to bring in a couple of teammates .

In the fifth inning, Francisco Lugo hit unstoppable to bring Taylor Snyder to the promised land, who had previously singled and would cheat second base. Already in the seventh roll, Joey Meneses and Efrén Navarro linked hits to move Ramiro Peña, who had negotiated a passport, to the plate. Niko Vásquez hit an extra-base hit to the central field in the eighth inning for Leo Heras to ring the second border line.

Aldo Montes (2-1, 2.83) added another victory in the season, after he did so on October 26. Montes was on his way to his second win after pitching 5.0 innings of five hits, one earned run, one walk, striking out four batters.

While Miguel Peña suffered his first defeat of the edition by allowing eight hits and five earned runs, retiring just one inning. Tomorrow the winner of the series will be defined with Alberto Guerrero (1-1, 6.35) facing David Reyes (6-2, 3.14). The playball will be sung at 7:05 p.m.