The posters of the V Edition of the Chenel Cup (or Chenel No. 5) are already presented, which has already been consolidated as «one of the most important projects of bullfighting»As Carlos Novillo, Minister of Environment, Agriculture and Interior said … of the Community of Madrid. Numerous bullfighters, currently requested, caught the attention of fans by participating in this contest, such as Borja Jiménez, David Galván or Fernando Adrián.

This season, eighteen participants will try to happen to Víctor Hernández, and proclaim winners. The bullfighters looked expectant like Gonzalo Welcome and Carmelo López took out the names of the hype, in an act presented by Paula Portas, in an act that also had Miguel Martín, who premiered the position of managing director of the CAT. Novillo also reiterated the commitment of the CAM for bullfighting, and referred to the firms that the Antitaurians took last Monday to Congress: «The more firms carry, the more people the squares will continue to fill. In each gesture against we will have an answer to protect the party».

Victorino Martín thanked the support of Isabel Díaz Ayuso Al Toreo, and recalled that this project was born to help the bullfighters after the pandemic, and «Five years later we see that we are talking about one of the proposals that has had the most success in bullfighting». There was nothing more to see the room, it fills to the flag, to realize the importance of this contest, which, in the words of the farmer and president of the Toro de Lidia Foundation, «“It could be the third most important fair in Spain in tickets sold, after Madrid and Seville».

The winners of the Chenel Cup and the Madrid 2024, Víctor Hernández and Jarocho also took the floor, respectively -since, in addition, the combinations of the Madrid Circuit of Coricadas were also presented. Hernández thanked that this cup existed, «An opportunity for bullfighters that we fight for our dreams». The Burgos, meanwhile, stressed that the circuit opened many doors, (although, inexplicably, it has been out of San Isidro): «This contest gave me the opportunity to achieve a dream. I continue to fight and sacrifice for this profession, which I consider the most beautiful in the world. Being a bullfighter has never been easy, but now it’s more difficult». And, after wishing his teammates, he encouraged them saying: «Fight in the square, because thanks to this you can open doors that would otherwise be impossible».

The Chenel Cup posters are as follows:

–Shaded, March 1. San Agustín de Guadalix. Oliva Soto, Álvaro Alarcón and Sergio Rodríguez. MONTALTO Y MONTECILLO BULLS.

–Sabado, March 8. Stacky. Nuno Casquinha, Francisco Montero and El Melli. Bulls of the nuns and Miranda and Moreno.

–Sabado, March 15. Valdilecha. Sergio Flores, Juanito and Jorge Molina. Jara and Cerro Long Flor Bulls.

–Sabado, March 22. San Martín de Valdeiglesias. Rubén Pinar, Ruiz Muñoz and Alejandro Peñaranda (Condesa de Sobral and José Luis Pereda)

–Sabado, March 29. Alameda towers. Daniel Crespo, David Garzón and Álvaro Burdiel. Bulls of the bell and warrior and carpenter.

–Sajado, April 5. ALALPARD. Fernando Tendero, Carlos Olsina and Guillermo García Pulido. Bulls of Ana Romero and Luis Algarra.

–Sabado, April 26. Colmenar of ear. Second phase. Mount bulls The hermitage and hairy.

–Sabado, May 3. Valdemoro. Second phase. Baltasar bulls and the Eulogios.

–Domingo, May 4. Algete Second phase. Bulls of Martín Lorca and José Cruz.

–Shaded, June 14. Navas del Rey. First semifinal. Bulls of Aurelio Hernando and Montalvo

–Sabado, June 21. Moralzarzal. Second semifinal. Bulls of El Soleque and José Enrique Fraile de Valdefresno.

–Shaded, July 5 ValdeTorres de Jarama. Final to three. Bulls of Cuadri and Adolfo Martín.

–Domingo, July 6. ValdeTorres de Jarama. Final to two. Hand in hand. Victoriano del Río, Zacarías Moreno and Concha and Sierra.

The Madrid circuit posters are as follows:

-Domingo, March 2 in Navas del Rey. Antonio Sánchez and El Retamar by Julio Méndez and Jairo López.

-Domingo, March 9 in Valdilecha. Black faces of Carpio and Concha and Sierra for Cristiano Torres and Sergio Rollón.

-Domingo, March 16 at El Alamo. Steers of Quintas and Guerrero and Carpenter for Joel Ramírez and Álvaro Serrano.

-Shaded, April 12 in Miraflores de la Sierra. Steers of The Stoke and José González for the Mene and Luis Rivero.

-Can, April 28 in Talamanca de Jarama. Semifinal. Brokers of Ángel Luis Peña and El Alamo.

-Jueves, May 1 in Anchuelo. Semifinal. Fernando Guzmán and San Isidro’s steers.

-Sabado, June 28 in Alalpardo. Semifinal to six. Montealto steers.

-Sabado, July 12 in ValdeTorres de Jarama. Final to three. Briques of the Eulogios and Brothers González.

-Domingo, July 13 in San Martín de Valdeiglesias. Final to two. Victoriano del Río, Flor de Jara and Cerro Longo.