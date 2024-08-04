Nicole Eggert52 years old, famous for her role as Summer Quinn in the very popular TV series Baywatchshared some important news about her battle with breast cancer. The actress revealed last January that she had discovered she had a cribriform carcinoma in the second stage. A few days ago, through a video posted on Instagram, Nicole communicated with emotion that the chemotherapy was successful.

Great news for Nicole Eggert: “Chemotherapy worked!”

In the video, visibly moved, Nicole Eggert spoke openly to her fans, updating them on her health conditions. Happy and excited, the actress declared:

“My body responded perfectly to the chemotherapy. No cancer was found in the area where it used to be.”

Nicole then announced that she will undergo a mastectomy with breast reconstruction. This surgery represents a further step towards complete recovery and resuming her life.

“I have the green light to proceed and schedule the surgery. The chemo worked, worked, worked!”

The news comes at a special time for Nicole, who has expressed her immense joy and gratitude. The actress beamed that she can’t wait to celebrate her daughter’s birthday Dylan who has always been close to her on this difficult journey.

Back in March, the former star shared a touching moment with her followers, posting a video of her shaving her head off with Dylan’s help before starting her chemotherapy treatment. The post was accompanied by the caption: “Healing is not about changing ourselves but about allowing ourselves to be who we are.”

Nicole Eggert’s journey against breast cancer, followed with attention and affection by her fans, is an example of courage and determination. The news of the success of chemotherapy and the upcoming operation represents a positive turning point and gives hope to many people facing similar situations.

