At the request of the lawyers of Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres, former mayor of Mazatlan and former Secretary of State Tourism, to defer a few days to appear at the hearing before the judge is a daily legal trick in these matters to gain time, say those who know. The truth is that the former municipal president, who in his first and then second three-year terms liked to confront the press and sometimes even intimidate them with questions like “what media are you from?”, yesterday he was very serene and with a low voice answering journalists that he could not give statements. to the audience, in addition to Benitez Torres, former officials Jesús Flores Segura, former Secretary of the City Council in the first three-year period, were called to introduce themselves; José Daniel Tirado Zamudio, former director of Public Works in the first triennium; Javier Lira González, senior officer in the first administration, and Jesús Javier Alarcón, treasurer and close friend of the former mayor. By the way, the latter was well escorted by three lawyers to go to the hearing.

Who gave names was the mayor Edgar González Zatarain. He mentioned the former communication director of Benitez Torres, Jorge Hernández, as the orchestrator from his electronic portals, to continue the pounding and even to generate slander. He pointed out that Hernández was in charge of organizing surveys so that the former mayor came out well positioned and accompanied by the flattering boots, the mayor’s image was very good for everyone to see. That is why González Zataráin insisted again that he will not give contracts to sites that do not have a purpose other than to communicate professionally. We’ll see if he doesn’t let himself be seduced by the sweetness of adulation.

What the mayor says he is sure of Mazatlan is that he is not afraid of being called to testify, as he has done previously in the case of Benitez Torres and for the issue of falsifying his signature for the contract for the direct award of Aztec Lighting. He affirms that he is not intimidated by going to court again, since he has been subjected to different tests and it has been verified that the signature on the document is not the same one he uses. But he does not have the elements to point to any person responsible for this fact.

One of the good news is that yesterday in Mazatlán the first stone of what will be the Child Rehabilitation and Inclusion Center was laid. Sinaloa telethon. 200 million pesos will be invested to start it up in November. This center, in addition to caring for people with motor problems, will be aimed at caring for children with autism spectrum. Good news in this region of sinaloasince it will be easier for parents to transfer their children to therapies and have a better recovery.

Continuing in a positive tone, yesterday, in Mexico City, the federal secretary announced with great fanfare the start-up of the Mar de Cortés Aquarium for April 29, which is considered the best in Latin America. Let’s hope that Torruco continues to promote Mazatlán.

