It’s worse than you think. Municipal finances in Mazatlán are very bad. They refuse to this day to acknowledge that she is “bankrupt.” The substitute mayor himself edgar gonzalez acknowledged yesterday at a press conference the Treasury is being thoroughly reviewed. It is in delivery-reception. But he advanced that indeed there are important “things” and mentioned a case, that of Culture.

“For example, 120 million were budgeted there and all that amount was delivered to them, without it being supplied as it should have been through payments in Treasury”. The budget was finished in June. “That should not have been done,” he said. It was another blow against his former political boss, the current former mayor Luis Guillermo Benitez and brand new Secretary of Tourism with everything and that he has investigations against him in the Sinaloa Attorney General’s Office.

The financial situation in Culture is so delicate that the full council approved a support of just over 32 million pesos. But in many of the municipal areas, the excesses and tampering with finances are more than evident and the pus will have to come out. The subject is; How did a secretary of the City Council not realize all the dung committed by the mayor? Accomplice?. Or to say the least ignored.

Will Édgar González dare to remove the mega caps? He has already opened the parking areas in the streets around the Municipal Palace, an issue that bothered many Mazatlecos. Well, with that order from the Chemist, motorists who had to go to the center of Mazatlán were forced to pay for the parking of the owners of the Banda de El Recodo. He also ordered to “close” the work of benches and tables that were built in one of the viewpoints of the Paseo del Centenario. Another topic that provoked outrage.

But removing the “mega caps” is another matter. The powerful Arhe group is involved, which with the complacency of the Chemist built them and still maintains them against the opinion of many Mazatlecos. It must be remembered that Juan José Arellano, head of Grupo Arhe, sued the current substitute mayor edgar gonzalez “for moral damage”.

And one of his employees who had worked in the municipal legal office sued him for “harassment.” The first complaint was apparently withdrawn at the indirect request of the governor Ruben Rocha Moya, for that expression he launched: “Édgar (González) is my friend).

The complaint of “harassment” is not known to have happened. The deputy mayor declared yesterday that the withdrawal of the “mega caps” is being reviewed. And he advanced that he is speaking even with those who put them. That is, with the Arhe.

The Sinaloan PRI members have decided to seek unification to avoid the impositions that will come from the national leadership headed by Alejandro Moreno. This point has set the tone for an interesting movement to begin in Mazatlán that seeks to add all the political groups other than Morena. A unified front that articulates the main demands of the Mazatlecos facing 2024. Former party leaders and representatives of social groups, there they are.

