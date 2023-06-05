Who is surely counting the hours is the former mayor of Mazatlan Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres, who tomorrow, Tuesday the 6th, will have a hearing in court, where it will be decided whether or not he is prosecuted as allegedly responsible for the crime of irregular performance of the public function. The call “Chemist” Benitez Several legaloid cards were played to avoid the action of justice, but this time there is no going back.

Tomorrow he will sit in the defendant’s dock and will be in front of his judge, surely with the memories of that celebration for Mother’s Day that took place on the night of May 9, 2022, when he cajoled the Mazatlan mothers with his words. by giving them two agency cars and five motorcyclists with the deception that they were acquired with their own resources and those of their first-level officials. However, it was all a lie, as the public account showed days later that the vehicles were purchased with public resources. This case and that of the allegedly irregular purchase of lamps for 400.8 million pesos have him a few hours after he is allegedly linked to prosecution.

And while the mayor of MazatlanÉdgar González decides when and how to buy the 30 motorcycles that are needed to improve security in the city, thieves make their own with complete impunity. Except for some minor arrests made by preventive agents, there are more common law crimes that are committed daily in the port and that keep citizens in anxiety.

The information that is collected daily shows that the Mazatlecos do not feel safe in the house, since there are records of robberies in which they subdue the inhabitant to take valuable items. The same happens in the streets, where the target of criminals are self-service stores, pedestrians and motorists, who are robbed of their vehicles. He the mayor He will have to rethink his security strategy, because the Mazatlecos are not as lucky as he and his officials to have bodyguards who take care of them day and night, and that makes them have a vision that is different from reality.

And speaking of police officers, last Saturday a video of a preventive agent being punched in the face by a civilian who resisted arrest went viral on social media. In support of him, two more policemen arrived. One took a table from the patrol car, one of those criminals use to settle accounts with ‘tablazos’. The secretary of Public securityin Mazatlán, Jaime Othoniel Barrón, should explain when the defense techniques changed, because before they used batons, now they carry boards.

One of the most heartfelt complaints of the Mazatlecos is the failure in the sanitary network. In different sectors of the city there are sewage spills that are days and even months old and that do not receive attention from the Jumapam. In a field visit and through social networks, the discomfort of citizens has been verified for having the source of sewage at the door of their houses or in their streets that generates contamination and health problems in the inhabitants. In recent days, the state governor, Rubén Rocha Moya, acknowledged that Mazatlan it smells like drainage and that it is necessary to invest to counteract this problem, which tourists are also aware of. The citizens hope that the change will be reflected in the short term because it is unbearable to live with the stench of drainage in your nose.

