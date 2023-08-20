Mayor Prikhodko: Stirol Chemical Concentration Damaged During Shelling of Horlivka

In the city of Gorlovka of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the infrastructure of the Stirol chemical concern was damaged during the shelling of the Kalininsky district. Mayor Ivan Prikhodko announced this in Telegram-channel “Prikhodko RIK”.

The report states that the shelling was carried out by the Ukrainian military on Saturday, August 19.

On the morning of August 20, it became known that units of the Vostok group repelled several attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the DPR. According to the head of the group Oleg Chekhov, the attack was carried out in the direction of Harvest. During the fighting, strongholds, vehicles and manpower were destroyed.

The Russian side also thwarted an attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to carry out reconnaissance in force in the direction of Staromayorsky, and also destroyed an ammunition depot there. In the Rivnopol area, an armored car, a truck with Ukrainian military personnel and accumulations of manpower were destroyed. An attempt to rotate north of Vladimirovka was also thwarted.