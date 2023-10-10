Kylian Hazard, brother of Eden Hazard, admitted that the player will return to football

Kilian Hazard, a striker for the Belgian club RVDM47 and the younger brother of former national football player Eden Hazard, spoke out about the player’s decision to retire. This is reported by AS.

Kylian admitted that Hazard Sr. could still return to football, although he would not do this if he were his brother. “He loves football, it has always been his biggest passion and that is why he gave his all to every team he played for. He did everything he could and won trophies in all the clubs he played for,” said Kylian Hazard.

The brother of the ex-footballer also added that he now remains in Madrid. According to the player, Hazard’s children attend school there, and the Belgian has decided not to change his place of residence for now.

Hazard retired at the age of 32

The Belgian announced his decision to retire from football earlier on Tuesday, October 10, as he turns 33 in January. The midfielder noted that he had fulfilled his dream of playing throughout Europe and the world.

At the beginning of June 2023, Hazard left Real Madrid. The parties decided to terminate the contract by mutual consent. The footballer has been part of the team since 2019. Together with Los Blancos, the Belgian won the Spanish Championship twice, won the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, two Super Cups and the National Cup.

After moving to Real Madrid, Hazard struggled with excess weight

The Belgian joined Real Madrid from Chelsea for €115 million but never fully realized his potential. One of the reasons for the football player’s weak performance was the problem of being overweight. Hazard became less fast and sharp, and was also often injured due to the increased load on his joints.

Real Madrid fans accused Hazard of excessive love for fast food and, in particular, burgers. The persecution began with a photograph of the player’s other brother, Thorgan Hazard. In the photo, Eden Hazard was eating a burger.

Hazard had the best part of his career at Chelsea

The Belgian moved to the London club from the French Lille in 2012 for 35 million euros and immediately began to recoup the money spent on him. Chelsea fans voted him the team’s best player of the year four times, and in the 2014/15 season, Hazard received the prize for the best football player in the English Premier League (EPL). He regularly got into all sorts of symbolic teams, including twice in the team of the year according to the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA). While playing for Chelsea, Hazard was named the best football player in Belgium three times.

Together with Chelsea, Hazard won the English Championship and the Europa League twice. In addition, he won the FA Cup and League Cup.

Hazard played more than 120 matches for the Belgium national team

The attacking midfielder made his debut in the national team in November 2008 and announced his retirement from the national team at the end of the 2022 World Cup, where he played three group stage matches, and the Belgians failed to reach the playoffs. The footballer also took part in the 2014 and 2018 World Championships, and competed at the European Championships in 2016 and 2020.

At the 2018 World Cup, the Belgian team won bronze medals for the first time in its history, and Hazard scored three goals, made one assist and was recognized as the second best player of the tournament. The main prize went to Croatian Luka Modric. In total, Hazard scored 33 goals in 126 matches for the Belgian national team. He has the fourth-most appearances for the Belgian national team and is the team’s second-highest scorer behind Romelu Lukaku.