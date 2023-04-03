Chelsea and Liverpool will face each other next Tuesday, April 4 to play a postponed Premier League match, it is about matchday 8 of the English league championship. The game will be played at 9:00 p.m. Spanish. Both teams are going through a difficult moment, Liverpool is ranked eighth while Chelsea falls to eleventh position. This will be Chelsea’s first game without Graham Potter, who has been sacked days before the Champions League tie against Real Madrid.
Here the possible alignments of both teams for this match.
BY- Kepa: He is being the usual goalkeeper in the line-ups for this Chelsea and we will surely see him again under the sticks against Liverpool in this game.
CAD-Loftus-Cheek: He is a player who is getting more and more minutes. The 27-year-old English player already started as a starter in the match against Aston Villa and could repeat in this match.
DFC- Reece James: A regular in the Chelsea line-ups who amazed everyone last year. Reece James will start against Liverpool.
DFC-Koulibaly: He was signed with the hope that he would be the leader of the blue defense and far from that, he is leaving something to be desired. He is not showing the expected level but he will still be a starter.
DFC-Cucurella: The Spaniard is not playing at the expected level. Although everything indicates that he will be the starter against Liverpool in this match corresponding to day 8 of the Premier League.
CAI – Ben Chilwell: Another habitual in the titles of the Liverpool. On the left lane we will see the English as we are used to.
MC- Enzo Fernández: One of the sensations of the World Cup who was signed for a million. The Argentine has not given the expected performance.
MC – Kovacic: The Croatian is a player who always delivers. We will see him start against Liverpool for this Premier League match.
ED Havertz: One of Chelsea’s best players of the season. The German is the maximum reference in attack, he is the team’s top scorer with seven goals.
DC- João Félix: At the point of attack we will see the player on loan from Atlético de Madrid. Joao Félix will start against Liverpool
EI-Mudryk: To close the Chelsea squad we find one of the signings of this winter market of the London team. Mudryk will start.
This is how Chelsea’s line-up would look (3-4-3)
Goalie: Kepa
defenses: James, Koulibaly, Cucurella
Midfielders: Loftus-Cheek, Enzo Fernandez, Kovacic, Chilwell
strikers: Havertz, Joao Felix, Mudryk
BY- Alisson: The Brazilian is the usual goalkeeper for the Liverpool team. He will start against Chelsea as usual.
LD-Arnold: In attack he is a guaranteed player, he has a good offensive projection, but he neglects the defensive aspect. He is not being the season of the English side.
DFC- Van Dijk: The best Liverpool defender, without a doubt. He is the best choice over any other ever.
DFC- Konate: As usual, Robertson is one of those who can not miss. The second best defender this season.
LI-Robertson: As usual, Robertson is one of those who can not miss. The second best defender this season.
MC-Henderson: Henderson will be the midfield experience. One of the most important players in the Anfield midfield.
MC – Fabinho: The pillar of the team. Unite attack and defense and without him the team is easily misplaced.
MC-Elliott: The young player of 19 years is making a hole in the ownership of the Anfield team. Everything indicates that he will repeat ownership in this match
ED- Salah: Liverpool’s best player this season, the team’s top scorer with 12 goals, was the author of Liverpool’s solitary goal against City.
DC- Firmino: The Brazilian has lost prominence in this Liverpool but everything points to him returning to ownership this day.
EI- Jack: Closing the template with Diogo Jota on the far left. The Portuguese aims to start in this match.
What the Liverpool line-up would look like on the pitch (4-3-3)
Goalie: Alisson
defenses: Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson
Midfielders: Henderson, Fabinho, Elliott
strikers: Mohamed Salah, Firmino, Jota
