Saturday, November 4, 2023, 9:30 p.m.



Updated 9:37 p.m.

Javier Sanz and Juan Sahuquillo boast of territory. The chefs at Cañitas Maite y Oba, a restaurant with one Michelin star and two Repsol suns, are proud to work in their town, Casas Ibáñez. «With 4,000 inhabitants, it is the largest in the area. There we do not have the same opportunities as in a city like Murcia,” explains Sanz about this Albacete municipality. “My grandfather started with a roadside bar and we have made the tradition take shape,” says the young chef – both in their twenties. – on a heritage of more than six decades of history.

«The pandemic was very good for us. Being a small project, we were able to open earlier. We took advantage of the push and made dishes like rice to be able to pay for electricity,” says Javier. “We went from being 3 to leading a team of 80 people in three and a half years,” adds Juan Sahuquillo about the growth of the project of two chefs who in 2021 won the award for Best Croquette in the World in Madrid Fusión, a jewel they gave to try during the presentation at the Region of Murcia Gastronomic, as well as other dishes, where they explained how the idea of ​​its preparation came about and the products they use.

During the presentation, the chefs also explained how they maintain tradition in technique using ancient utensils and processes. For example, “a 120-year-old Elma ice cream maker in which ice cream is made manually. Of course, you have to be strong -he jokes-. They don’t turn out perfect, but they do turn out very delicious,” says Juan. “We have our own garden, we go to the valley area to harvest… our essence is there in the kitchen,” he adds. With all this, the Oba “experience” is created, which lasts more than four hours and where the mystery is maintained until the diner sits at the table.