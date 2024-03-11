Chef Anton Kaler spoke about the best, in his opinion, pancake recipes. The secret, he says, is adding a little boiling water to the finished dough to keep it warm.

In conversation with Lenta.Ru on Monday, March 11, a specialist spoke about the classic method of preparing pancakes. To do this, you will need three eggs, 0.5 liters of milk, flour, mix everything until the consistency of liquid sour cream. Inside you need to add vegetable oil, a spoonful of sugar and a little salt, as well as a little boiling water. This, says Kaler, results in “very neutral pancakes that go with everything.”

Among the best, in his opinion, pancake recipes, the chef named the French dessert – Crepe Suzette pancakes. After cooking, they are rolled into triangles and sautéed with orange slices or in orange juice. Sometimes a little liquor may be added.

“In restaurants they usually make them with cognac and serve them with a scoop of ice cream. These are very flavorful citrus pancakes,” said the chef.

When simmering pancakes, butter must be added. Kaler also listed “Drunk Cherry” as one of the best pancake recipes. Regular pancakes are baked, and a cream based on cream, curd cheese, vanilla and powdered sugar is prepared inside. Cherry jam is poured over the top of the pancakes. You can add dark chocolate inside the curd cheese.

The chef also shared a classic recipe for baggy pancakes. You can cook them with kefir and dilute them with water, then the pancakes will come out very tender.

“Scald the onion, or otherwise chives, so that it is soft. And it turns out to be a bag when the pancake is baked and wrapped with such onions,” the specialist noted.

According to him, two types of filling can be added inside such pancakes. It could be curd cheese with smoked duck breast and rose, or lightly salted salmon, curd cheese, a little capers and lime juice. They are served with red caviar.

Earlier on March 11, nutritionist Irina Berezhnaya warned that overeating pancakes may cause heaviness in the stomach, belching, discomfort, and acute pain. According to the doctor, the dish should not be eaten hot and you should not eat more than two pancakes three times a week. She recommended eating pancakes with vegetable filling to give the body the necessary fiber, the TV channel reports. “Star”. When overeating pancakes, leisurely walks in the fresh air are recommended, writes RT.

Also on March 11, cardiologist Muraz Shambatov, in a conversation with Life.ru I advised cooking pancakes with low-fat milk. According to the expert, using almond, soy or oat milk will help reduce the amount of fat and calories. These plant-based drinks strengthen the cardiovascular system and support overall health, the TV channel reports. “360”.

On March 6, nutritionist, gastroenterologist and therapist Alexandra Razarenova noted that you can eat no more than two or three pancakes a day without harm to your health. However, this amount may vary for each person. It is important to listen to your feelings of fullness and not overeat.

On February 15, Kleo.ru magazine listed ways to make pancakes a lower-calorie dish. First of all, you should reduce the amount of oil for frying, and also replace some of the ingredients: for example, instead of full-fat milk, choose skim milk, fermented baked milk or kefir. Sugar can be replaced with Jerusalem artichoke syrup or banana pulp. You can also change the filling, for example, choose low-fat cottage cheese, minced turkey or chicken, baked or stewed vegetables and fruits, reports “Reedus”. In addition, you can use low-calorie toppings, such as natural yogurt, low-calorie jams or sugar-free spreads.

Previously, nutritionist Anna Belousova in a conversation with NSN said that people with chronic pancreatitis, liver and biliary tract diseases should be very careful during Maslenitsa and limit their consumption of pancakes. The expert advised making smaller pancakes to maintain your figure.