The chef and co-owner of the restaurant Magoga María Gómez García, was proclaimed Cartagena of the Year 2022. The jury met this Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at the Economic Association of Friends of the Country in Cartagena for the deliberation and award decision. The winner has a Michelin star in Cartagena and she stands out for her constant vindication of it in the dishes from her kitchen, always winking at the region in each one of them. Her candidacy was the most supported among the members of the jury, who agreed to propose her for this award. “María opted for the city and it is a luxury to be able to enjoy her cooking, cooking that puts Cartagena on the map,” they say from the Cartagena Futuro association.

The jury, which met blended for labor issues, was made up of various members of the association, including Ms. Ana Cristina Martínez Cegarra, president of Cartagena Futuro; D. Ignacio Jáudenes Murcia, Councilor for Culture; D. Luis Miguel Perez Adán, Cartagena Official Chronicler; D. Jose Antonio Luque Torres, Cartagenero of the Year 2021; Mr. Ángel Méndez, Dean of the Cartagena Bar Association; D. Antonio García Sanchez, PhD in economics from the UPCT; D. Juan Gómez Ayala, president of the Food Bank; D. Miguel Meroño, journalist; Doña Pilar García, from the Cartagena Ciudad de los Submarinos Association; D. Joaquín Ortega Aparicio, president of AJE Cartagena and Region; Mr. José Luis Reverte Ors, president of ACEFCAR and regional director of Grupo ATU, and Mrs. Belén Cartagena Futuro. See also Eurojackpot: Check results of the draw for Friday, January 21, 2022 The award ceremony is scheduled for October 7, in a gala dinner format. “Our association wants to publicly thank all the groups and individuals who submitted their proposals, as well as all the members of the jury,” concludes the president of Cartagena Futuro.

#chef #restaurant #Magoga #María #Gómez #García #Cartagena #Year