A Russian woman who worked as a chef in a Moscow hostel revealed the real composition of a popular dish that is often prepared for visiting tourists. She shared the observations of an employee of the institution in her blog on Yandex.Zen her friend who is fond of traveling.

As the girl said, during her internship in the capital’s accommodation facility, she repeatedly forgot to salt food and several times left burning toast in the pan. The biggest surprise for the employee was the preparation of an omelet.

According to her, in order not to put guests at risk, this dish is prepared from a semi-finished egg product called melange. “Back in school, in biology classes, we were taught that undercooked and raw eggs can cause salmonellosis, a life-threatening disease. No institution wants to take on such risks, that’s why melange was invented, ”the author of the note explained.

She clarified that melange is a mixture of yolks and proteins with sugar, salt and glycerin, which are well mixed and pasteurized. According to her, this product is widely used in manufacturing, for example, in bakeries, and is also gradually entering the hotel business.

The chef noted that the mixture tasted “nasty” and not like a regular omelet. “Real, fresh eggs are much, much tastier,” she explained and added that you can taste the melange yourself, since this mixture is sold in many large chain stores.

