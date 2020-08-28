Renowned British chef and TV show host Gordon Ramsay has been bragging about his new pool online. On his Instagram account, he posted a photo in which he stands in front of a transparent building filled with water and holds his little son. The Daily Mail reports.

The Ramzi pool was built in the very center of the site. One of its walls is completely transparent, while the other two are faced with masonry. A separate path leads to it through the garden, along which you can go down to the shore. This pool completed another phase of construction on the site that Ramzi acquired back in 2015. In addition to the cliff-top pool, there is also a new minimalist home with floor-to-ceiling windows.

It is known that Ramsay bought the site for 4.4 million pounds (approximately 435 million rubles). However, after the start of construction, the chef started having problems. The fact is that until 2015, an old mansion of the 1920s was located on this territory. Ramsay decided to demolish it for the sake of a new home. With this act, he angered some local residents, who accused the chief of destroying a unique species and even wrote an appeal to the administration. As a result, nothing illegal was found in Ramzi’s actions and it was confirmed that he had received permission to demolish the mansion.

In April 2020, Gordon Ramsay shared how to make the perfect scrambled eggs. His secret is that he doesn’t add spice until the very end. According to the famous chef, many eggs are salted too early, which makes them watery. Ramsay serves up a chatterbox with toaster-free yeast bread, mushroom caps and a bunch of small tomatoes fried in a skillet.

