Chef Ivanenko urged people to drink homemade lemonades in the heat

Homemade lemonades can perfectly quench your thirst in the summer. Tips for preparing them with “Evening Moscow” shared cook of the second category Tatyana Ivanenko.

She advised not to cook the ingredients. To preserve as many vitamins as possible, it is recommended to pour boiling water over berries, fruits, herbs or ginger, then cool and serve with ice. The cook also noted that homemade bread kvass or wort kvass can perfectly quench your thirst.

Therapist Elena Kruglova, in turn, recalled the importance of drinking water on hot days. According to the therapist, the most common victims of dehydration are children and the elderly. The first signs of a problem are weakness, headache, nausea, and dry mucous membranes.

Earlier, doctors from the Vidnovsky Clinical Hospital of the Moscow Region Ministry of Health stated that extreme heat is most dangerous for older people, drunk citizens, and Russians suffering from neurological disorders.