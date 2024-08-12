Many US citizens face financial difficulties that prevent them from paying their bills at the end of the month. However, utility bills such as electricity and gas do not stop. Fortunately, There are some programs that can support households in need.

According to the criteria of

While it is important to review local programs that you may have access to, you should know that There are various federal initiatives to support low-income families to cover their energy costs. Below we will explain what they consist of and How you can participate in the LIHEAP and WAP programs.

Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program in the United States

The intent of this program is to help keep families safe and healthy through a initiative that supports them with energy costs. In detail, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)for its acronym in English), provides federally funded assistance to support with associated costs related to:

Home energy bills.

Energy crises.

Air conditioning and minor energy-related home repairs.

The intention of this program is that Families can stay warm during the winter and cool during the summer.reducing health and safety problems that are consequences of unsafe heating and cooling practices. Depending on your needs, you may receive support to avoid utility shut-offs or Get assistance with your heating and cooling bills.

Although this is a federal assistance program, To participate you must contact your local LIHEAP department, because each state can establish its own rules for offering this type of assistance. You can check the contact information on the website of this program that currently provides support to around 6,700,000 households.

If you can demonstrate difficulties in paying your electricity bills, the government can support you. Photo:iStock Share

Weatherization and Energy Efficiency Assistance Program in the United States

If your family is low-income, you can apply for help from the WAP Program through which you can receive Help to finance HVAC and energy efficiency improvements in your homeso you can save on heating and air conditioning costs. In this program The managers will study your house and recommend solutions. that will allow you to reduce energy costs related to electricity, gas, air conditioning or heating.

The Weatherization Assistance Program, or WAP, is part of the United States Department of Energy and is administered at the state and local level, so You will need to contact your state HVAC agency directly to find out what the requirements are. to participate.

Although eligibility criteria may vary, it is considered that Households must have a poverty income equal to or less than 200 percent to access this program which also gives priority to the elderly, families with one or more disabled members, families with children and homes with a high energy load.