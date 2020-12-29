PSG finalizes the fringes of Tuchel’s settlement to be able to announce Pochettino as a new coach. The Argentine will succeed the German as soon as the latest legal requirements are met. Tuchel will give way to a new tenant on the bench, despite the fact that his last game at PSG ended with a 4-0 win over Strasbourg. But the decision was already made. The French club had advanced contacts with several technicians and Le Parisien It explains why Allegri was not ultimately chosen, even though he was initially the favorite.

The French newspaper assures that the contacts with Allegri were deep, but everything was cut short for two reasons. In the first place, for the economic ones. PSG no longer gave the checkbook to satisfy the claims of the former Juventus coach. Allegri took down asking for 12 million clean per season, according to the French newspaper, a sum that, after dealing with the dismissal of Tuchel and the general economy of the club, was a prohibitive amount. In fact, it was also very far from what Tuchel received, which earned 7.5 million per year. The differences were insurmountable.

But in addition, the PSG managers found that a part of the PSG dressing room did not see the arrival of the Italian with good eyes. Thus, some players of the French club observe that Allegri would not have contributed more than Tuchel and that it would not have been a leap in that sense. Pochettino has been chosen. The Argentine enjoys the sympathy of the club and the fans, given the two seasons in which he wore the PSG shirt.