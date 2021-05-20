Specialists from the Ministry of Ecology of the Kamchatka Territory, KamchatNIRO and the forestry agency intend to investigate the reasons for the pollution of the stream near the river near the village of Tsentralnye Koryaki. From there, the owners of the nearest garden plots take water, including for drinking water supply.

As writes IA KamchatkaMedia with reference to the regional government, due to the active melting of snow and the formation of a large amount of water, the suspension from the forest moves to the nearby stream. However, the turbidity of the water in it is associated not only with seasonality, but also with the fact that a quarry for the extraction of building stone is operating nearby.

The dumps are formed at the quarry in the area of ​​the Petrovskaya hill. Residents of dacha villages said that in 2016 during the flood there was a breakthrough, part of the dump moved to the forest, the deputy head of the regional Ministry of Natural Resources Alexei Yurkov told the agency. He noted that in 2019 the company was fined 150 thousand rubles.

Based on the results of an additional check, specialists will determine if the environment has been damaged and set a request to the mining company. In addition, an additional survey will determine how long the forest will be self-cleaning.

