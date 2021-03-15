A pre-investigation check began after the collapse of a metal structure on a resident of a man in the Mayakovsky Park in Yekaterinburg. In the near future, a forensic examination will be carried out to establish the severity of the harm caused to the victim’s health. Now eyewitnesses are being questioned, the scene of the incident has been examined.

In the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Sverdlovsk Region TagilCity.Ru reported that, according to preliminary data, the man had a concussion and a contusion of the spine.

Law enforcement agencies do not exclude that an unexpected and strong gust of wind could become the cause of the emergency, as a result of which the shield fell on the visitor. Security officers determine who is responsible for the safety of facilities in the park and when they were checked for reliability.

The incident took place in the park on March 14, during the Maslenitsa festivities. Witnesses claim that the structure collapsed on the man at the moment when he passed by.