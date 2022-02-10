The bill on renaming the courts of Grozny has been submitted to the State Duma of the Russian Federation by the Parliament of the Chechen Republic. The corresponding document was posted on February 10 on site State Duma.

Leninsky district court is proposed to be renamed into Akhmatovsky, Oktyabrsky – into Baysangurovsky, Staropromyslovsky – into Visaitovsky, and Zavodskaya – into Sheikh-Mansurovsky.

As the Chechen deputies noted, the districts of the city in which these courts are located received new names, while the courts retained the old ones. They stressed that this “creates inconvenience for citizens.”

The initiators of the innovations are also asking to allocate 268 thousand rubles for the replacement of official seals, stamps, outdoor signs and stands.

On February 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Moscow with the head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov.

Later, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov, said that Putin and Kadyrov discussed economic affairs, issues of the socio-economic development of the republic. During the conversation, the Chechen leader noted that thanks to the effective measures taken under Putin’s leadership, the republic manages to maintain the pace of development in the difficult conditions of the coronavirus pandemic.