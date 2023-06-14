State Duma deputy from Chechnya Adam Delimkhanov could have been injured in the NVO zone in Ukraine

Deputy of the State Duma Adam Delimkhanov could have been wounded in the zone of the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine. This was reported to journalists by a source in the press service of the lower house of the Russian parliament, but there is no official confirmation of this information, as well as a refutation from Delimkhanov himself or his associate Ramzan Kadyrov.

It was noted that at present the wounded parliamentarian is under the supervision of doctors. Before that, information was spread in the Ukrainian media that Delimkhanov had allegedly died.

After reports of the injury of Delimkhanov, Kadyrov published a post with an appeal to Ukrainian intelligence

After there were reports of Delimkhanov’s injury, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said that he could not get in touch with Delimkhanov, and also turned to Ukrainian intelligence.

I ask Ukrainian intelligence to provide information on exactly what place and what positions were hit, so that after all I could find my dear brother See also "Pension" advises citizens to continue working after the "20" years of service Ramzan Kadyrovhead of Chechnya

Later, Delimkhanov got in touch, Volodin said.

Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin said that he was able to contact Adam Delimkhanov. Deputy Dmitry Kuznetsov spoke about this. In his address to the deputies, the speaker assured that the Chechen deputy was in good health.

“Volodin told us something like the following about a colleague: “We just talked to Adam Delimkhanov. He is alive and well. He wishes us good health,” Kuznetsov said.

Information about Delimkhanov’s injury was also reacted to in the Federation Council. Senator Vladimir Dzhabarov wished him a speedy recovery.

At the same time, the commander of the special forces “Akhmat” called the information about the injury of Delimkhanov a fake

Apti Alaudinov, commander of the Akhmat special forces, said that Delimkhanov was “more alive than all the living” and was in Chechnya. Later, he published a post about the operation entrusted to him by Kadyrov to save the deputy, accompanying him with 29 different emoji, mostly depicting vehicles.

The head of the State Duma Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption, Vasily Piskarev, also called the news about Delimkhanov’s injury a fake. “The information is fake. He is alive and well,” he said.

As a result, the Zvezda TV channel, which was the first to report on the wounding of the Chechen parliamentarian, also refuted this data. “This information was reported to Zvezda by Duma journalist Madina Shavlokhova. There was no official confirmation from any party at the time of publication of the news (11.43 Moscow time). Later, the chairman of the State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, said that the information about Delimkhanov’s injury was not true, ”they said.

What is Adam Delimkhanov known for?

Delimkhanov was born in 1969 in the village of Benoy, Chechen-Ingush Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic. Early 90s have worked mechanic, supplier, traded cars.

He is a participant in the Chechen wars, with the beginning of the second Chechen campaign, he went over to the side of Russia. Since March 2000, he worked in the security service of the head of the Chechen administration, Akhmat Kadyrov. In 2007 he was first elected to the State Duma.

According to Kadyrov, in the spring of 2022, the deputy led the Chechen military during the storming of Mariupol. Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded him the title of Hero of Russia. Later, Delimkhanov returned to the combat zone again.

In June 2023, Delimkhanov addressed Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the private military company (PMC) Wagner. He called the businessman a blogger and offered to meet. The reason for this was Prigozhin’s statement about his misunderstanding of the tasks of the Akhmat unit.