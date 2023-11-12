Saving money is always a smart way to start your game in Football Manager 2024.
Even if you don’t have a big budget, there are plenty of young prospects with the potential to become superstars that you can acquire, but because of their dynamic potential, you’ll need to have them evaluated by your scouts before making a decision.
Here are the best jewelry you can sign without ruining your budget.
Goalkeepers
Tommaso Martinelli (Fiorentina)
Bartosz Zelazowski (Nice)
Alessandro Nunziante (Benevento)
Luca Neu (Utrecht)
Froilan Diaz (Union SF)
Nathaniel Nwosu (Water FC)
Defenders
Bradel Kiwa (Strasbourg)
Tobias Palacio (Argentinos Jrs)
Jair Collahuazo (Emelec)
Yael Thebault (Stade Rennais)
Frederick Reuter (Utrecht)
Marvin Akahomen (Basel)
Gonzalo Escudero (Racing Club)
Wisdom Amey (Bologna)
Midfielders
Chris Rigg (Sunderland)
Andre Gomes (Benfica)
Finlay Cartwright (Middlesbrough)
Jayce Fitzgerald (Manchester United)
Hindolo Mustapha (Crystal Palace)
Nick de Koning (Ajax)
Guy Noel Zohouri (Havre AC)
Kevin Zeroli (AC Milan)
Elio Rufener (Young Boys)
Saimon Bouabre (Monaco)
Aaron Ciammaglichella (Torino)
Daniel Daga (Enyimba Aba)
Forwards
Enzo Molebe (Lyon)
Goncalo Moreira (Benfica)
David Martinez (Monagas)
Archie Stevens (Rangers)
Jhon Acurio (Barcelona SC)
Luka Andrade (Boca Juniors)
Enoch Owusu (Inter)
Kevin Zefi (Inter)
Allen Obando (Barcelona SC)
Matija Popovic (Teleoptik)
Michael Bermudez (Quito League)
Yanis Issoufou (Montpellier)
Bjorn Menzo (Utrecht)
Niksa Delibasic (Cukaricki)
Tommaso Ravaglioli (Bologna)
Ricardo Solbes (Rome)
David Mella (Coruna)
More news about Football Manager 2024
The best right wingers to sign in Football Manager 2024
The best left wingers to sign in Football Manager 2024
The best forwards to sign in Football Manager 2024
The best right backs to sign in Football Manager 2024
The best goalkeepers to sign in Football Manager 2024
The best central defenders to sign in Football Manager 2024
#cheapest #young #talents #sign #Football #Manager