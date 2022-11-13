Building a team full of young emerging talent is great, but what’s better is putting together such a squad without completely emptying the bank.
In ‘FM23’there are many young talents with potential between 140 Y 180 which can be picked up for less than £2m each, though you’ll need to act fast before most sign professional terms and their prices rise.
Here are the ‘Wonderkids’ cheapest available in ‘Football Manager 2023’:
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
* Nathaniel Nwosu (Water FC) – £95,000
* Andre Gomes (Benfica) – £775,000
*Joao Fonseca (Benfica) – €700,000
* Amey Wisdom (Bologna) – £900,000
* Jorrel Hato (Ajax) – £950,000
* Jaime Vazquez (Real Madrid) – £1.1 million
* Martin Fernandes (Porto) – £1.3 million
* Lucas Bergvall (IF Brommapojkarna) – £250,000
* Victor Eletu (Milan) – £575,000
* samuel fair (Sporting CP) – £600,000
*Tiago Freitas (Benfica) – €650,000
* Guilherme Santos (Sporting CP) – £775,000
* Andre Oliveira (Porto) – £800,000
* Assan Ouedraogo (Schalke) – £1.2 million
* Mateus Fernandes (Sporting CP) – £1.5m
* Arthur (Flamengo) – £1.5 million
* Tobias Gulliksen (Strømsgodset) – £1.7 million
* Raphael Louis (Benfica) – 1.7 million pounds sterling
*Joris Manquant (free agent) – £0
*Jamie Donley (Tottenham) – £800,000
*Skye Vink (Ajax) – £800,000
*Joao Rego (Benfica) – 1.3 million pounds sterling
*Joao Neves (Benfica) – 1.3 million pounds sterling
* Heriberto Jurado (Necaxa) – £1.6 million
* Afonso Moreira (Sporting CP) – £1.7m
*Karim Konate (RB Salzburg) – £1.8m
*Matheus Goncalces (Flamengo) – £1.8 million
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#cheapest #Wonderkids #sign #Football #Manager
Leave a Reply