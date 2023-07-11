It is always useful to know in which holiday country you can take the cheapest taxi. You’ll need it!

Nice. A little investigation. We love that, research. Especially because then we can say ‘it has been researched, so it is true’. Whose deed. Anyway, it has been investigated in which holiday country you can go the cheapest by taxi. By the site discountcode.nlfor completeness.

And the holiday country where that is possible is…. drumroll…. Turkey. There, a 10-kilometer journey by taxi will cost you no more than 4 euros and 5 cents. Converted then eh, in Turkey they still don’t pay with the euro, according to our latest information. Maybe they should considerbut this aside.

Where is the cheapest place to take a taxi?

But where a holiday country is the cheapest, there is also a country where you pay the most if you want to take a taxi. And that country – it may not surprise you – is Switzerland.

For a ride of 10 kilometers in the taxi you pay more than 65 euros there. Also converted, because just like Turkey, they still do not pay with the euro in Switzerland. But that’s a lot of money. Pun intended.

The Netherlands is also doing well, from the perspective of the taxi driver. There you pay exactly 32 euros for 10 kilometers in the taxi. This puts us in 8th place. And let’s complete the list with a nice image that contains everything, then you are immediately informed.

So, in summary, we can say that in Turkey it is best to do everything by taxi, it is cheaper than with your own car. And you should just ignore Switzerland.

Happy Holidays!

