Yandex Travel: India named the cheapest New Year’s destination

India, Bahrain and Abkhazia are named the cheapest travel destinations for the New Year. Such data are provided in the Yandex Travel study, which was at the disposal of Lenta.ru.

Thus, the average price per night in an Indian hotel will be 5.4 thousand rubles, in Bahrain – 5.5 thousand rubles, in Abkhazia – 5.8 thousand rubles. The top five also included Kazakhstan (7.1 thousand rubles) and Laos (7.6 thousand rubles).

Among the regions of Russia, the most affordable for accommodation are the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, where the average hotel price is 3 thousand rubles, the Komi Republic (3.3 thousand rubles), the Republic of Kalmykia (4 thousand rubles), the Orenburg Region (4.1 thousand rubles) and the Republic of Mari El (4.4 thousand rubles).

Earlier, the Association of Russian Tour Operators told how tourists from Russia can save money on New Year’s Eve at the favorite resort of the Russian rich – in the United Arab Emirates. To do this, they were recommended to choose city hotels instead of beach hotels.