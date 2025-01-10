Over the last few years, in Spain there has been significant growth in the price per square meter, which now exceeds 2,200 euros on average. The increase in land value has affected all provinces and cities, but the increase that has occurred in large capitals, such as Madrid or Barcelona.

In the latter, the cost of housing has been in the 4,700 euros per square meter during the month of December, according to the latest report published by Idealista. This annual increase of 12.8% has made many tenants in Barcelona consider moving to other municipalities with less economic stress and, at the same time, represent a alternative close to the urban center of the Catalan capital.

The cheapest land price

In this sense, the town less than 15 minutes by car from Barcelona in which the price of land is cheaper is Santa Coloma de Gramenet. It limits to the west with the city of Barcelona, ​​to the south with Sant Adriá de Besós and to the east with Badalona, ​​and it is the seventh most populated city in the province, with 119,862 inhabitants, based on data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE). of 2023.

In this municipality, the average price per square meter for Buying a home costs 2,079 eurosaccording to the aforementioned report from December 2024. Taking as reference a property of 80 square meters, the total cost would be 166,320 euros.





Less than 15 minutes by train

More specifically, among all its districts, the cheapest would be Fondo, with an average cost of land of 1,728 euros/m2, the final price being a house of 80 square meters for 138,240 euros.

The Colombo town is located on the outskirts of Barcelona, ​​and if you do not have a car it is also connected to the center of the capital through the Rodalíes service through the Barcelona-Sant Andreu three-way station, which takes about 10 minutes to arrive to the Passeig de Gracia railway station.